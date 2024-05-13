DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals are back in action as they take on Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 64 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 14. ( More Cricket News| Prediction)
The visitors LSG come into this contest after a night to forget in Hyderabad, losing to the hosts by ten wickets and over ten overs to spare. As for the Capitals, their 47-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made their playoff qualification chances slim.
Lucknow have a lot on the plate already with the outside drama, but KL Rahul’s men will look to shut out all the noise and make their move into the playoffs.
Ahead of the DC vs LSG clash, here are the three key battles to look forward to
Jake Fraser-McGurk Vs Yash Thakur
Delhi Capitals opener Fraser-McGurk has been on song for most of the IPL 2024 since he flew in as a replacement. The right-hander batter has scored 330 runs in eight innings and will be gearing to go again. Yash Thakur has been a bankable option for the Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 IPL and will be a key operator again if given the new ball.
Quinton De Kock Vs Khaleel Ahmed
Quinton De Kock has not been at his absolute best in IPL 2024 but with his class and capabilities, the South African superstar could turn any match on its head on a given day. On the other hand, Khaleel Ahmed, has been picking wickets with the new ball for the Delhi Capitals and could be vital in the powerplay against the left-handed opener.
Nicholas Pooran Vs Axar Patel
Axar Patel has been very economical bowling in the middle overs for Delhi Capitals. He has picked up ten wickets at an economy rate of just 7.37 and will look to play damage control when he comes up against hard-hitting Nicholas Pooran. The West Indies batter has hit 24 sixes and will be looking to improve his tally in the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals.