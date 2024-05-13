Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in a crucial Indian Premier League encounter in match No. 64 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IPL 2024: RCB vs DC_Photo_7
DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
info_icon

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in a crucial Indian Premier League encounter in match No. 64 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. ( More Cricket News | Full Coverage )

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals have played 13 games, managing to win six and will be looking for a big seventh win to improve their net run rate in order to have an outside IPL playoff qualification chance. 

Lucknow Super Giants will look to put the off-field drama to bed by showing off their match winning abilities on the field. The KL Rahul-led Giants still are very well in contention for a playoff spot with four points still up for grabs. 

Predicted Playing XIs For DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match

DC: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Substitute: Shai Hope

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh

Impact Substitute: Manimaran Siddharth 

DC Vs LSG, Match 64 Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to get yet another run fest as DC and LSG collide on Tuesday evening. The last game at the venue saw 421 runs being scored with Delhi winning the encounter by 20 runs. The batters can play through the line of the ball as the surface will stay true to itself.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (withdrawn), Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook (withdrawn), Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Jake Fraser-McGurk (replacement for Lungi Ngidi), Lizaad Williams (replacement for Harry Brook), Gulbadin Naib (replacement for Mitchell Marsh)

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood (withdrawn, replaced by Shamar Joseph), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey (withdrawn), Arshad Khan, Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)

DC Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record

Delhi Capitals have a horrid record against the Super Giants from Lucknow. The Rishabh Pant-led side have just won one game out of the four outings. Lucknow will look to continue to conquer while the Capitals will be hopeful of winning big. 

DC Vs LSG, Match 64 Weather Report

The weather in Delhi come matchday will not invite any rain or thunderstorms and is expected to be a clear day throughout with probability of precipitation and thunderstorms at zero. The Arun Jaitley crowd is very likely to be treated with a full game. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024 Declared | How And Where To Check
  2. No Relief For Hemant Soren, Supreme Court Refuses Interim Bail, Seeks ED's Response
  3. SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Arvind Kejriwal's Removal As Delhi CM
  4. Rough Sea Alert Issued For Kerala And South Tamil Nadu Coast
  5. Hope And Disappointment In The Air As Kashmir Heads To The Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
  2. New Mother Bipasha Basu Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Devi
  3. Varun Dhawan Works Out To The Tune Of 'Gulabi sadi' With The Rock Action Figure
  4. 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Gets May 17 Digital Release On JioCinema Premium
  5. Actor Steve Buscemi Is Ok After Being Punched In The Face In New York City
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  2. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Match 64 Preview
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Toulouse Match Report: Visitors Stun PSG To Spoil Champions Party
  4. NBA Playoffs: Celtics Are "Not Here To Play Around' - Jaylen Brown After Cavaliers Win
  5. NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks Beat 'Three Per Cent' Odds To Land No 1 Overall Pick
World News
  1. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
  2. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  3. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
  4. Wildfire Smoke From Canada Reaches US, Minnesota Issues First Air Quality Alert Of 2024
  5. Maldives Defence Minister Admits Troops 'Not Capable' To Fly Aircraft Donated By India
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 24% Turnout Till 11 AM; YSRCP MLA Hits Voter On Being Asked To Not Jump Queue