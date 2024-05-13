DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in a crucial Indian Premier League encounter in match No. 64 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. ( More Cricket News | Full Coverage )
The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals have played 13 games, managing to win six and will be looking for a big seventh win to improve their net run rate in order to have an outside IPL playoff qualification chance.
Lucknow Super Giants will look to put the off-field drama to bed by showing off their match winning abilities on the field. The KL Rahul-led Giants still are very well in contention for a playoff spot with four points still up for grabs.
Predicted Playing XIs For DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match
DC: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Rasikh Salam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Substitute: Shai Hope
LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh
Impact Substitute: Manimaran Siddharth
DC Vs LSG, Match 64 Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is expected to get yet another run fest as DC and LSG collide on Tuesday evening. The last game at the venue saw 421 runs being scored with Delhi winning the encounter by 20 runs. The batters can play through the line of the ball as the surface will stay true to itself.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (withdrawn), Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook (withdrawn), Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Jake Fraser-McGurk (replacement for Lungi Ngidi), Lizaad Williams (replacement for Harry Brook), Gulbadin Naib (replacement for Mitchell Marsh)
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood (withdrawn, replaced by Shamar Joseph), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey (withdrawn), Arshad Khan, Matt Henry (replacement for David Willey)
DC Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record
Delhi Capitals have a horrid record against the Super Giants from Lucknow. The Rishabh Pant-led side have just won one game out of the four outings. Lucknow will look to continue to conquer while the Capitals will be hopeful of winning big.
DC Vs LSG, Match 64 Weather Report
The weather in Delhi come matchday will not invite any rain or thunderstorms and is expected to be a clear day throughout with probability of precipitation and thunderstorms at zero. The Arun Jaitley crowd is very likely to be treated with a full game.