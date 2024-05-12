Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma shared one of the most wholesome moments of the Indian Premier League 2024 during the first innings of the crucial encounter between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. (Follow Live)
The Delhi duo went up against each other in the very first over of the match as Kohli opened alongside skipper Faf du Plessis and Sharma started the proceedings with the ball for DC.
Kohli pulled the last ball of the opening over for a maximum and looked in fine touch.
The former India skipper then got after Ishant in the fourth over hitting the veteran pacer for a four and a six on the first two balls.
But the fast bowler had the last laugh as he forced Kohli to nick one past to the wicketkeeper. The moment of the match came after his wicket as Ishant ran towards Kohli and tugged him playfully.
Kohli also could not contain his smile as he kept walking back to the pavillion.
The video of the incident is making rounds on the internet.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not exploit Rajat Patidar's blazing fifty to the optimum, settling for a tad underwhelming 187 for nine against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Patidar (52, 32b, 3x4, 3x6) and Will Jacks (41, 29b, 3x4, 2x6) added 88 runs off 53 balls during a breezy third-wicket stand as RCB overcame the early dismissals of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli to have a strong middle passage.
Du Plessis’ slice off pacer Mukesh Kumar was gobbled up by Jack Fraser-McGurk near third man.
Kohli gave signals of another T20 masterclass while creaming 27 off 13 balls, including two sixes off Ishant Sharma and one off Khaleel Ahmed (2/31).
But a waft outside the off-stump with little foot movement resulted in a simple catch to stumper Abhishek Porel as Ishant indulged in a rather amusing block-Kohli celebration.
RCB, however, found Patidar in full flow once again.
(with PTI Inputs)