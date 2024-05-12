Cricket

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Another virtual eliminator for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they host Delhi Capitals at their home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won their last four matches on trot after a revolutionary change in the team's mindset. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, which have won three out of the last four matches will miss the duties of their regular captain Rishabh Pant due to one match match. DC's coach Ricky Ponting already announced that Axar Patel will be leading the side in Pant's absence. If RCB goes down, they will be eliminated and if things go the other way around, then mathematical calculations will come into play. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
12 May 2024
12 May 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Lockie Ferguson bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. AP Photo /Ashwini Bhatia

RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won their last four matches on trot after a revolutionary change in the team's mindset. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, which have won three out of the last four matches will miss the duties of their regular captain Rishabh Pant due to one match match. DC's coach Ricky Ponting already announced that Axar Patel will be leading the side in Pant's absence. If RCB goes down, they will be eliminated and if things go the other way around, then mathematical calculations will come into play. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
  2. Money Laundering Case: ED Summons J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam For Questioning
  3. Kerala: Man Held For Hurling Acid On Son
  4. PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi
  5. BJP Workers Demonstrate Before Sandeshkhali Police Station
Entertainment News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
  4. Jennifer Lopez Denies 'This is Me Now' Tour Woes After Poor Sales Claims
  5. Disha Patani Channels Her Inner Diva To Amp Up Your Summer Wardrobe
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: R Ashwin Draws First Blood; Gets Agressor Ravindra
  2. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash
  3. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2024 Match 63 Preview
World News
  1. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  2. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  3. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  4. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
  5. First Person To Receive A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail