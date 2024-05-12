RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash

Welcome to the live coverage of match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB have won their last four matches on trot after a revolutionary change in the team's mindset. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals, which have won three out of the last four matches will miss the duties of their regular captain Rishabh Pant due to one match match. DC's coach Ricky Ponting already announced that Axar Patel will be leading the side in Pant's absence. If RCB goes down, they will be eliminated and if things go the other way around, then mathematical calculations will come into play. A high-scoring thriller is on the cards. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB Vs DC match of the IPL 2024, here