RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

The Delhi Capitals have played 12 matches so far, and have earned 12 points. However, they have had a mixed performance, with both ups and downs. In one match, they scored a huge 257/4 and won by 10 runs against the Mumbai Indians. But in another match, they scored a lowly 153/9 and lost by 7 wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, they are currently on a high after a 20-run victory against the formidable Rajasthan Royals. To secure a berth in the playoffs, they need to win their remaining two matches against RCB and LSG.