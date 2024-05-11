RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

In their quest to secure the coveted fourth spot in the 2024 Indian Premier League playoffs, the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up to host the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals on May 12, Sunday at M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)
Like a force to be reckoned with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gained their winning momentum with four consecutive victories against Gujarat Titans twice, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad once each. Placed in seventh position with 10 points from 12 matches, Faf Du Plessis' side now need to maintain the winning streak, as a single defeat will jeopardize their playoff hopes.
The Delhi Capitals have played 12 matches so far, and have earned 12 points. However, they have had a mixed performance, with both ups and downs. In one match, they scored a huge 257/4 and won by 10 runs against the Mumbai Indians. But in another match, they scored a lowly 153/9 and lost by 7 wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, they are currently on a high after a 20-run victory against the formidable Rajasthan Royals. To secure a berth in the playoffs, they need to win their remaining two matches against RCB and LSG.
When is the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match?
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 12, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs DC cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Delhi Capitals:
Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.