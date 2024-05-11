Cricket

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match number 62 of the 2024 Indian Premier League season will witness a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Here's how, when, and where you can watch the match live in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and beyond

BCCI
Delhi Capitals. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

In their quest to secure the coveted fourth spot in the 2024 Indian Premier League playoffs, the resurgent Royal Challengers Bengaluru are gearing up to host the fifth-placed Delhi Capitals on May 12, Sunday at M Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru. (Match Preview | Full Coverage)

Like a force to be reckoned with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gained their winning momentum with four consecutive victories against Gujarat Titans twice, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad once each. Placed in seventh position with 10 points from 12 matches, Faf Du Plessis' side now need to maintain the winning streak, as a single defeat will jeopardize their playoff hopes.

The Delhi Capitals have played 12 matches so far, and have earned 12 points. However, they have had a mixed performance, with both ups and downs. In one match, they scored a huge 257/4 and won by 10 runs against the Mumbai Indians. But in another match, they scored a lowly 153/9 and lost by 7 wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Nevertheless, they are currently on a high after a 20-run victory against the formidable Rajasthan Royals. To secure a berth in the playoffs, they need to win their remaining two matches against RCB and LSG.

When is the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match?

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will take place on May 12, Sunday at 7:30 PM IST at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch the RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the RCB vs DC cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch RCB vs DC, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala Man Abandons Bed-Ridden Father In Rented House, Human Rights Panel And Police Register Case
  2. IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Goa; Forecasts Thunderstorm, Lightning In Isolated Places
  3. 'One Nation, One Leader': Delhi CM Kejriwal's Fresh Attack On PM Modi After Release From Jail | Top Quotes
  4. 'Fake Sena': PM Modi Presents Merger Offer, Pawar And Thackeray Vow To Remain Independent
  5. Uttar Pradesh: Groom Among 4 Die In Car-Truck Collision
Entertainment News
  1. Kriti Sanon Questions Pay Parity In Industry: Why Do Male Actors Get Paid 10 Times More For No Reason?
  2. Mother's Day 2024: Taylor Swift's 'Best Day' To Drake's 'Look What You've Done', 10 Songs To Dedicate To Your Mum On This Special Day
  3. Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Sanjay Leela Bhansali For ‘Heeramandi’ Success: How Much You Wanted To Make This
  4. Kareena Kapoor Khan Receives Court Notice For Using 'Bible' In Her Pregnancy Book Title-Report
  5. On 17th Year Of 'Life In A...Metro', Shilpa Shetty Is All Praise For Anurag Basu's 'Storytelling'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama Lead Al Ain 2-1 In AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg
  2. Novak Djokovic Injury Update: Tennis Great 'Fine' After Being Hit By Bottle At Italian Open
  3. Flow Sports Life Badminton Academy Sweeps 28 Medals in 29th Gurugram District Championship 2024
  4. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Blow For Playoff-Chasing Delhi Capitals - Check Details
  5. Arne Slot Should Slot Right In At Liverpool, Says Rene Meulensteen
World News
  1. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  2. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  3. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
  4. Beloved KTLA Anchor Sam Rubin Passes Away At 64: A Look Back At His Impact
  5. Meet The 'Panda Dogs': China Zoo's Creative Twist On Chow Chows Sparks Controversy
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail