Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field unbeaten scoring a century at the end of their innings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field unbeaten scoring a century at the end of their innings in the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangaluru in Jaipur, India, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Photo: AP