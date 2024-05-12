GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Full Coverage)
The two sides have been in two different poles with the Shubman Gill-led team accumulating 10 points in 12 games, while the Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders have already qualified to the playoffs.
The Titans will need to win both of their remaining fixtures and also need a few results to go their way in order to qualify to the IPL 2024 playoffs.
Predicted Playing XIs For GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Match
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Karthik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier
Impact Substitute: Sai Kishore
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana
Impact Substitute: Vaibhav Arora
GT Vs KKR, Match 63 Pitch Report
The last game between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was a proper run fest with over 420 runs scored in the contest. The strip for the KKR game should not change much and yet another batting paradise is likely on the cards.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (injured, replaced by Sandeep Warrier), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz (injured), BR Sharath (replacement for Robin Minz)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)
GT Vs KKR, Head-To-Head Record
The Titans have faced the Kolkata Knight Riders just three times in IPL history. The men from Gujarat lead the fixture with two wins. The Kolkata-based franchise will look to better the numbers when they travel to Ahmedabad on May 13.
GT Vs KKR, Match 63 Weather Report
The weather in Ahmedabad come matchday looks clear with a minute chance of thunderstorms. The probability of precipitation is 25% with probability of thunderstorms at 6% according to AccuWeather.