Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

It was his side's second over rate offence of the season, and subsequently rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser

Captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad (first from left), and Shubman Gill during match number 7 of IPL 2024. Photo: IPL
Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings. (More Cricket News)

It was his side's second over rate offence of the season, and subsequently rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On Friday, GT defeated defending champions CSK by 35 runs to stay alive in the IPL.

GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans players celebrate a Chennai Super Kings wicket in Ahmedabad on Friday. - AP
GT Vs CSK: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Gill and Sai Sudharsan made hundreds in GT's total of 231 for three before restricting CSK to 196 for eight.

The Titans are now eighth on the points table with 10 points from 12 matches, and CSK held on to their fourth place despite the defeat with 12 points from as many games.

