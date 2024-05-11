Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad (first from left), and Shubman Gill during match number 7 of IPL 2024. Photo: IPL

Captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad (first from left), and Shubman Gill during match number 7 of IPL 2024. Photo: IPL