Cricket

GT Vs CSK: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Gujarat Titans locked horns against Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2024. Here are the highlights of the GT vs CSK game

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024, AP Photo
GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans players celebrate a Chennai Super Kings wicket in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo: AP
Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Gujarat Titans took on Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League. Titans returned to winning ways with a 35-run victory over CSK as they kept their IPL playoff prospects alive on Friday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad finally won a toss and elected to bowl at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Thinking the conditions will get better, CSK's plan of bowling first backfired as Gujarat Titans' openers, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill took on the bowling.

Sudharsan and Gill hammered the CSK bowlers to all corners of the park as the duo brought up respective centuries. Gill (104) and Sudharsan (103) became the first pair to register 200-plus opening partnership in the tournament.

GT registered 231/3 in their 20 overs with Tushar Deshpande being the only CSK bowler with wickets in his kitty. He took 2/33 in his four overs.

In reply, CSK faltered badly with both their openers back in the hut inside the five overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Rachin Ravindra were dismissed as CSK were 2/2 inside two overs.

Gaikwad was dismissed without troubling the scorers and it was down to Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) to bring some parity.

Post their dismissals, CSK kept losing wickets and despite some late MS Dhoni blitzkrieg, the reigning champions could only register 196/8 in their 20 overs.

Updated Points Table After GT Vs CSK

The win slightly moved GT above MI in the IPL 2024 points table whereas CSK remain fourth.

