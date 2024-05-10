Solid Start From GT Openers
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have managed to leave CSK wicket-less in the powerplay. Both batters have punished the bad balls and tried to get as many runs as possible from each over. Gill made runs with a better strike rate and completed the 50-run stand between the openers with a double in the sixth over before smashing Simarjeet Singh for a six.
GT - 58/0 (6)
Advertisement
GT Start Batting
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan opened the batting for GT and Mitchell Santner came to bowl the first over for CSK. Gill smashed a six and a four to collect 14 runs from the first over.
GT - 14/0 (1)
Advertisement
Toss Update:
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade(w), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh
Pitch Report:
There is a bit of green grass on the pitch, but it looks rock-solid. Bowlers might get a little bit of swing early on. A high-scoring game is on the cards. The boundaries are smaller and the weather is pleasant. Dew might come later, so bowling first may suit the captains at the toss time.
Advertisement
GT Vs CSK, Full Squads:
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Advertisement
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led GT are more or less out of the playoff contention barring an improbable numerical miracle. CSK also desperately need a victory to better their run rate and ranking in the points table. They currently stand at fourth position with six wins in 11 games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK need two more wins in the remaining three matches to easily qualify for the playoffs. But they must be eyeing the top two places and GT will be eager to stop them at their home venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)