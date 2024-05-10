Welcome to the live coverage of match 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 being played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led GT are more or less out of the playoff contention barring an improbable numerical miracle. CSK also desperately need a victory to better their run rate and ranking in the points table. They currently stand at fourth position with six wins in 11 games. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK need two more wins in the remaining three matches to easily qualify for the playoffs. But they must be eyeing the top two places and GT will be eager to stop them at their home venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the GT Vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)