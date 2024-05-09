GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Chennai Super Kings en route to solidifying their Indian Premier League 2024 playoff berth are now traveling down to Ahmedabad for their reverse fixture match against the bottom-placed Gujarat Titans on May 10, Friday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
CSK currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches and a +0.700 NNR. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side has been dealing with a setback in their bowling lineup as Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana are out of the tournament due to injuries and Mustafizur Rahman due to national commitments. All eyes are now on Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, whose stellar all-rounder performance have turned the fortunes several times.
On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are currently residing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 11 matches. The chances of securing a playoff spot for the 2022 IPL champions seem slim, perhaps not alive. Shubman Gill's side faces the daunting task of winning all their remaining three matches. Even if they manage to do so, reaching 14 points would still prove challenging and may not be sufficient to secure a spot in the top four.
When is the GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match?
The second clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League season will take place on May 10, Friday at
Where to watch the GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the GT Vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the GT Vs CSK cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.
Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
SQUADS
Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.
Chennai Super Kings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.