Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Match 59 of the Indian Premier League will witness a clash between the formidable Chennai Super Kings and struggling Gujarat Titans. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and beyond

Advertisement

IPL
Captains of CSK and GT, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill at the Toss of the match 6 of IPl 2024. Photo: IPL
info_icon

Chennai Super Kings en route to solidifying their Indian Premier League 2024 playoff berth are now traveling down to Ahmedabad for their reverse fixture match against the bottom-placed Gujarat Titans on May 10, Friday at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. (Full Coverage More Cricket News)

CSK currently placed fourth in the points table with 12 points from 11 matches and a +0.700 NNR. Ruturaj Gaikwad's side has been dealing with a setback in their bowling lineup as Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana are out of the tournament due to injuries and Mustafizur Rahman due to national commitments. All eyes are now on Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, whose stellar all-rounder performance have turned the fortunes several times.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are currently residing at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 11 matches. The chances of securing a playoff spot for the 2022 IPL champions seem slim, perhaps not alive. Shubman Gill's side faces the daunting task of winning all their remaining three matches. Even if they manage to do so, reaching 14 points would still prove challenging and may not be sufficient to secure a spot in the top four.

When is the GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match?

The second clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in the 2024 Indian Premier League season will take place on May 10, Friday at

Advertisement

Where to watch the GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the GT Vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the GT Vs CSK cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

Where to watch GT Vs CSK, IPL match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?

The IPL 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

SQUADS

Gujarat Titans:

Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana and Sameer Rizvi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  2. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
  4. Aravalli Hills: No Final Permission For Mining Be Granted By 4 States Till Further Orders, Says SC
  5. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
  2. Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For People From Bihar: Give Us Respect, Don't Poke Fun
  4. Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture
  5. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Gets Rajat Patidar After Fifty
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala, Hail Falls On Ground
  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I: India Women Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs, Clean Sweep Series 5-0
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  2. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
  3. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  4. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  5. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan