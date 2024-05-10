Gujarat Titans hosted Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. After calling it right at the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad put the Shubman Gill-led side to bat on an absolute road. (More Cricket News)
Opening the batting, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan went all guns blazing, taking the attack to the Chennai Super Kings bowlers. The openers took apart Mitchell Santner as the left-arm spinner gave 31 runs in two overs at an economy of 15.5.
After impressing in the game against the Punjab Kings, Simarjeet Singh had a night to forget giving away 48 runs in three overs.
The openers Gill and Sudharsan notched up 210 runs which is the highest for the franchise for any wicket going past 147 by the same pair against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.
To make things merrier for the Titans, Sudharsan (103), Gill (104) also scored individual hundreds. After a hot-and-cold season, the Ahmedabad crowd were back on their feet cheering for the home side.
This is only the third occasion in which two individual hundreds have been scored in the IPL. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Titans in 2016. The other being David Warner and Jonny Bairstow against Royals Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.
Gujarat Titans ended on 231 for the loss of three wickets scoring at a run-rate of 11.55 in a must-win clash. Chennai Super Kings will be relieved after conceding just 41 runs in the last five overs.