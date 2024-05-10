Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Records Galore As Sudharsan, Gill Hit Hundreds At Modi Stadium

Opening the batting, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan went all guns blazing, taking the attack to the Chennai Super Kings bowlers.

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan running between the wickets in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and captain Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Gujarat Titans hosted Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10. After calling it right at the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad put the Shubman Gill-led side to bat on an absolute road. (More Cricket News)

After impressing in the game against the Punjab Kings, Simarjeet Singh had a night to forget giving away 48 runs in three overs.

After impressing in the game against the Punjab Kings, Simarjeet Singh had a night to forget giving away 48 runs in three overs.

The openers Gill and Sudharsan notched up 210 runs which is the highest for the franchise for any wicket going past 147 by the same pair against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023.

To make things merrier for the Titans, Sudharsan (103), Gill (104) also scored individual hundreds. After a hot-and-cold season, the Ahmedabad crowd were back on their feet cheering for the home side.

Sudharsan bats en route to his 96 against CSK in Ahmedabad on Monday. - IPL/BCCI
GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Tears Into Chennai Super Kings Attack, Creates Massive Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This is only the third occasion in which two individual hundreds have been scored in the IPL. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers against Gujarat Titans in 2016. The other being David Warner and Jonny Bairstow against Royals Challengers Bengaluru in 2019.

Gujarat Titans ended on 231 for the loss of three wickets scoring at a run-rate of 11.55 in a must-win clash. Chennai Super Kings will be relieved after conceding just 41 runs in the last five overs.

