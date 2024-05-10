Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan Tears Into Chennai Super Kings Attack, Creates Massive Record

The Chennai-born Sai Sudharsan breached the 1000-run mark in his 25th Indian Premier League innings

IPL/BCCI
Sudharsan bats en route to his 96 against CSK in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo: IPL/BCCI
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan batted his way into the history books as he became the fastest Indian to reach 1000 Indian Premier League runs going past Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (More Cricket News)

The Chennai-born Gujarat Titans batting sensation breached the 1000-run mark in his 25th innings surpassing former Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

He reached the massive milestone in the 11th over of the innings after Gaikwad called it right at the toss and inserted the Titans to bat first. Overall, Sudharsan is joint-third with Matthew Hayden on the list for batters with the fewest innings to 1000 IPL runs behind Shaun Marsh (21), Lendl Simmons (23).

Gujarat Titans bagged Sai Sudharsan for just Rs. 20 lakh in the 2022 auction. The batter played five games and scored 145 runs. In the 2023 season, Sudharsan scored 362 runs in just eight games at an average of over fifty.

