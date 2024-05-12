Cricket

IPL 2024: KKR Become First Team To Qualify For Playoffs - The Journey Of Extraordinary

Kolkata Knight Rider's extraordinary journey in the 2024 IPL season has been an illustration of what a strong squad filled with players like Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and a captain like Shreyas Iyer can achieve. With 18 points from 12 matches, they have secured the first berth in the playoffs

(PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
KKR celebrate the 18-run victory over Mumbai Indians in match 60 of IPL 2024 at the Eden Gardens. (PTI Photo: Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

The rain-shortened match at the Eden Gardens on the night of May 11, Saturday served as a testimony to the Kolkata Knight Rider's leadership and dominance throughout the season. The Shreyas Iyer-led side consigned Mumbai Indians to an 18-run defeat, won their fourth consecutive victory, and became the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs. (Full Coverage)

Leading the standings with an impressive 18 points and highest NNR of +1.428, the skipper too has "manifested" KKR's journey into the playoffs, just like everyone else did. In the post-match interview, Iyer said, "I manifested this before the game (on becoming the 1st side to qualify for the playoffs). Nerves were there, boys have been raising their hands and there have been many game-changers and kudos to each and every one of them."

Kolkata Knight Rider's extraordinary journey in the 2024 IPL season, en route to their third title will etched into the annals of the cricket world forever. The regular 200+ innings, the 100+ run victories, the wonders of the all-rounder Sunil Narine, Phil Salt's knocks, Harshit Rana's wickets, and Shreyas Iyer's guidance! A journey that never oscillated between ups and downs, but always between good and better, showcasing the true essence of excellence. Here's a look at the five key wins of KKR this season so far

Kolkata Knight Riders - 5 Key Wins Of IPL 2024 So Far

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Opening Match

The opening match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season for KKR was poised to narrate the tale of the team's preparation following two years of disappointing seventh-place finishes. And indeed, it proclaimed that KKR is meticulously prepared this time around, akin to a pack of Knight Riders! Up against the formidable SunRisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer's side won the match by 4 runs. They set the target of 209 runs powered by the explosive batting and bowling of the all-rounder Andre Russell's 25-ball 64 and 2 wickets. And then the talismanic Harshit Rana, with his 3 wickets clinched the victory.

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 108 Runs Victory!

In match 16 of the season, the Kolkata Knight Riders took a short trip down to Visakhapatnam for the match against Delhi Capitals, to showcase yet another dominative performance. Amassing an explosive 272/7, they set the daunting target of 273 runs for Rishabh Pant's side to chase. But, in front of bowlers like Varun Chakravarthy (3) and Vaibhav Arora (3), it was impossible to cross the margin of 200. DC was all out at just 166 in 17.3 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Just 1 Run!

Once again, amidst the support of thousands of home crowd the Kolkata Knight Riders displayed their prowess, propelled by Phil Salt's blistering 14-ball 48, and Iyer's 50 off 36 balls to snatch the victory out from the grasp of RCB. The win margin? Just 1 run! RCB fell short to just 1 run as Andre Russell (3), Harshit Rana (2) and Sunil Narine (2) dismissed all the top-tier batters of the visitors.

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 98-Run Victory!

This time, at the EKANA Sports City, Lucknow, KKR had to prove their dominance against KL Rahul-led LSG and they did it by a massive 98-run win. In match 54 of the IPL 2024 season KKR scored 235/6, thanks to Sunil Narine's 81 off 39, and Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy's wonderful bowling, each taking 3 wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians - Double Delight!

KKR played two matches against Mumbai Indians this season and they won both the games. In the first clash, KKR secured victory by 24 runs, while in the second match, Shreyas Iyer's side emerged victorious by 18 runs, thereby becoming the first team to enter the playoffs stage with pride.

Sunil Narine's Wonders!

The Trinidadian all-rounder Sunil Narine has been in a stellar form this season shining bright with both the bats and the balls. So far with 12 matches he has amassed 461 runs and taken 15 wickets. The KKR hero just needs 39 more runs to achieve the best all-rounding score of 500 and 15 wickets in the history of the tournament.

PHOTOS

