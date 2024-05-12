Cricket

KKR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Kolkata Knight Riders took on five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the elusive Eden Gardens Stadium in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League

AP
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens to seal IPL 2024 playoff berth. Photo: AP
info_icon

Who won yesterday's IPL match? Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went up against Mumbai Indians at the elusive Eden Gardens in match 60 of the IPL 2024. This match was all about KKR and its players - Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Yesterday's match saw KKR become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The game started late as it was marred by rain and had to be shortened to a 16-over game.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision went in his favour as KKR lost openers inside two overs with Phil Salt (6) and Sunil Narine (0) out early.

Venkatesh Iyer (42) brought some parity to the KKR total but skipper Shreyas (7) was sent back by Anshul Kamboj. It was then upto Nitish Rana (33), Russell (24) and Rinku Singh (20) to bring some respite as they whacked few boundaries.

KKR finished up with 157/7 in 16 overs with Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) and Piyush Chawla (2/28) impressing for MI.

In reply, Mumbai Indians openers started well with Rohit Sharma (19) and Ishan Kishan (40) putting up a fifty-plus stand. However, Narine struck and it opened the floodgates for MI as most of their top stars failed to capitalise.

Tilak Varma (32) and Naman Dhir (17) seemed to take the game in the final overs but KKR bowlers had other intentions. MI finally ended up with 139/8 in 16 overs as they lost by 18 runs in a rain-curtailed match.

This was the first instance that KKR defeated MI, both at Wankhede and at the Eden Gardens in an IPL season.

Updated Points Table After KKR Vs MI

IPL 2024 Points Table
IPL 2024 Points Table
info_icon

KKR has qualified for the IPL 2024 Playoffs whereas MI will play for pride in the coming game.

