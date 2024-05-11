Cricket

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Mumbai Indians are playing their first match at Eden Gardens after five years. The Hardik Pandya-led side has a good record at the venue with 10 wins in 13 outings. The table-toppers still need a win to qualify for the playoffs and Shreyas Iyer's side will be eyeing a victory against already eliminated Mumbai Indians in match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday. For MI, it's a chance to give something to their fans to cheer about and better their ranking in the points table. KKR's opener batters Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in great form and we may witness another high-scoring thriller in Kolkata. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here

Jagdish Yadav
Jagdish Yadav
11 May 2024
11 May 2024
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, right, celebrates scoring fifty runs with Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Rain Update

It is still raining in Eden Gardens and players can be seen chatting and visiting the opponent side's dressing room. Toss is delayed further. Stay tuned for more updates.

It's Raining!

It is raining cats and dogs in Kolkata and the entire ground is covered with white sheets. The toss has been delayed due to the rain. Stay tuned for further updates.

KKR Vs MI, Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are playing their first game at this venue after five years. The Hardik Pandya-led side has a good record at the venue with 10 wins in 13 outings. The table-toppers still need a win to qualify for the playoffs and Shreyas Iyer's side will be eyeing a victory against already eliminated Mumbai Indians. For MI, it's a chance to give something to their fans to cheer about and better their ranking in the points table. KKR's opener batters Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in great form and we may witness another high-scoring thriller in Kolkata. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  2. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
  3. Day In Pics: May 11, 2024
  4. Soldier Shot Dead By His Father-In-Law Over Matrimonial Dispute In J-K’s Reasi
  5. Outlook News Wrap, May 11: Kejriwal's Dig At PM Modi, Solar Storm Hits Earth, Flash Floods In Afghanistan And More
Entertainment News
  1. How Mother's Day Will Pan Out For TV Actors Vineet Choudhary, Abhishek Pathania, Bharat Ahlawwat & Shaily Priya
  2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Sheezan Khan Recalls His Mother's Handwritten Note When He Was In Jail
  4. Do You Know Richa Chadha Drank Alcohol To Perform ‘Heeramandi’ Dance Sequence When She Couldn’t Get It Right?
  5. Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty Enjoy 'Family Time' As They Visit Vaishno Devi; Drop Videos From Helicopter
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open 2nd Round; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  3. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed at Eden Gardens Due To Persistent Rain
  4. Brett Lee Backs Both Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Come Good In T20 World Cup 2024
  5. Luis Enrique Proud Of Kylian Mbappe But Understands Decision To Leave Paris Saint-Germain
World News
  1. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  3. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  4. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
  5. Solar Storm Hits Earth: Celestial Gift Of Northern Lights Across Countries; Alerts On As Communication, Power Grids Likely To Get Hit | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail