KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens

Welcome to the live coverage of match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are playing their first game at this venue after five years. The Hardik Pandya-led side has a good record at the venue with 10 wins in 13 outings. The table-toppers still need a win to qualify for the playoffs and Shreyas Iyer's side will be eyeing a victory against already eliminated Mumbai Indians. For MI, it's a chance to give something to their fans to cheer about and better their ranking in the points table. KKR's opener batters Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in great form and we may witness another high-scoring thriller in Kolkata. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)