KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Eden Gardens

Rain Update
It is still raining in Eden Gardens and players can be seen chatting and visiting the opponent side's dressing room. Toss is delayed further. Stay tuned for more updates.
It's Raining!
It is raining cats and dogs in Kolkata and the entire ground is covered with white sheets. The toss has been delayed due to the rain. Stay tuned for further updates.
KKR Vs MI, Full Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are playing their first game at this venue after five years. The Hardik Pandya-led side has a good record at the venue with 10 wins in 13 outings. The table-toppers still need a win to qualify for the playoffs and Shreyas Iyer's side will be eyeing a victory against already eliminated Mumbai Indians. For MI, it's a chance to give something to their fans to cheer about and better their ranking in the points table. KKR's opener batters Sunil Narine and Phil Salt are in great form and we may witness another high-scoring thriller in Kolkata. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the KKR Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)