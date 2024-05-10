Cricket

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders sit at the top of the IPL points table whereas the Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from the competition

X/@IPL
Mitchell Starc celebrates Ishan Kishan's wicket during MI vs KKR, IPL 2024 on Friday. Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

Kolkata Knight Riders continue their IPL 2024 campaign as they face off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th, and is the 60th game of the tournament. (More Sports News)

KKR have been in outstanding form in the IPL 2024 tournament, leading the standings with eight wins and three losses. With 16 points, they currently hold the top spot in the points table, edging out Rajasthan Royals on net run rate. The two-time champions go into their match against MI with three consecutive wins in their previous games.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will aim to salvage what has been a forgettable season for them. They have already been eliminated from the playoff race, making them the first team to suffer this fate in the IPL 2024 tournament.

After suffering four consecutive losses, Mumbai Indians managed to secure a victory in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of a masterclass century by Suryakumar Yadav. The five-time champions will now look to upset KKR's plans and secure a consolation win against the table-toppers.

When is the KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match?

The match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th at 7:30pm.

Where to watch KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, the KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to stream KKR vs MI, IPL 2024 match live?

The live streaming of the KKR vs MI cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (withdrawn), Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka (injured, replaced by Kwena Maphaka), Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood (replacement for Jason Behrendorff)

