Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 64 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. Here is the weather report for the DC vs LSG game

Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs
DC take on LSG in a must-win game for either team in IPL Playoff contention. Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
info_icon

KL Rahul will look to revive the fortunes of struggling Lucknow Super Giants as they look to keep their slim IPL playoff chances alive when they face an equally desperate Delhi Capitals in a must-win game on Tuesday. ( Review | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Rahul's batting form has dipped off late and it's not only cost him a place in India's T20 squad but also left LSG at the seventh spot with 12 points with RCB and DC, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

Five days is a lot of time to introspect and Rahul and Co. will look to come out all guns blazing when they face DC, who are also on 12 points and are coming into the match after a loss against RCB on Sunday night.

DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot - | Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

These two met earlier on in the season, on April 12 where Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Delhi Weather Report on Tuesday, May 14

Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

The weather will be around 32° c in the evening with zero percent cloud cover. The humidity will be at 13%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana: Nursing Student Hangs Self Over Being Pressured By Man For Marriage
  2. Sushil Modi, Arguably The Tallest BJP Leader To Have Emerged From Bihar
  3. SIA Conducts Raids In Three South Kashmir Districts In Connection With Probe Into Terror Case
  4. Decoding Sam Pitroda’s Remark: Misinterpretation Of Intent And Context
  5. US Warning After India-Iran Chabahar Port Agreement: ‘Potential Risk Of Sanctions’
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Stuns In Black At Gucci Cruise Show 2025 In London With Dua Lipa, Demi Moore And Kate Moss In Attendance
  2. TWICE's Dahyun In Talks To Play Lead Role In Korean Remake Of Taiwanese Film 'You Are The Apple Of My Eye'
  3. GV Prakash Kumar And Saindhavi Announce Divorce After 11 Years Of Marriage: Best Decision For Each Other
  4. Ailee Revealed To Be Dating Choi Si-hun: K-Pop Singer To Tie The Knot With 'Single's Inferno' Star Next Year
  5. 'Dune: Prophecy': Tabu Lands A Recurring Role In Max Series, To Play A 'Strong, Intelligent' Character
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  2. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today
  3. Italian Open: Iga Swiatek Enters Quarter-Finals, Naomi Osaka Loses In Last 16 - In Pics
  4. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Take Lap Of Honour In Ahmedbad After Rain Ends Playoff Hopes
  5. UEFA Champions League: Slovenia's Slavko Vincic Named Referee For Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund Final
World News
  1. Citing Human Rights Violations, Belfast Judge Says UK's Deportation Law Shouldn't Apply To Northern Ireland
  2. Despite Tensions With Israel, US Continues To Dismiss Genocide Claims In Gaza
  3. Death Toll Up To 32 In South Africa Building Collapse
  4. Indian Staff Member With The UN Killed In Gaza
  5. Gracie Abrams Surprises Fans With A Taylor Swift Feature On Track 5 'Us' Of New Album 'The Secret of Us': See Full Tracklist Here
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today, 67.71 Percent Turnout In 4th Phase
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Liverpool Draw Against Aston Villa
  3. Mumbai Rains To Continue? IMD Predicts Wet Spell As Extreme Temperatures Hit North India | Weather Wrap
  4. Tottenham Vs Man City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. From Droupadi Murmu To Mayawati And Kamala Harris, Women In Politics Face Scrutiny Over Their Personal Lives
  6. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival
  7. Mumbai Storm: 12 Dead, 64 Injured As Hoarding Collapses; Flights, Trains Delayed
  8. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 14, Police Register FIR Against Owner