DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: What's Delhi's Weather Forecast Today

KL Rahul will look to revive the fortunes of struggling Lucknow Super Giants as they look to keep their slim IPL playoff chances alive when they face an equally desperate Delhi Capitals in a must-win game on Tuesday. ( Review | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Rahul's batting form has dipped off late and it's not only cost him a place in India's T20 squad but also left LSG at the seventh spot with 12 points with RCB and DC, who are fifth and sixth respectively.
Five days is a lot of time to introspect and Rahul and Co. will look to come out all guns blazing when they face DC, who are also on 12 points and are coming into the match after a loss against RCB on Sunday night.
These two met earlier on in the season, on April 12 where Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
Delhi Weather Report on Tuesday, May 14
The weather will be around 32° c in the evening with zero percent cloud cover. The humidity will be at 13%.