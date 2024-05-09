Cricket

IPL 2024: LSG's Skipper KL Rahul Unlikely To be Retained Next Season - Reports

Videos of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's agitated conversation with Rahul emerged on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (89 not out off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28 balls) reached a target of 167 in less than 10 overs

Advertisement

KL Rahul is batting against SRH in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

All but out of contention for the IPL play-offs, KL Rahul's future as Lucknow Super Giants skipper is uncertain for the remaining two games after the team received a pasting at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

It is a foregone conclusion that the LSG skipper, who was roped in before the auction in 2022 for a record Rs 17 crore, is unlikely to be retained before the mega auctions in 2025. However, there is speculation that the skipper might step down on his own and concentrate on batting during the next two games.

"There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Advertisement

KL Rahul, skipper of Lucknow Super Giants leaves the field during match 57 of IPL 2024 against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 8, Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium, Hyderabad. - BCCI
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Videos of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's agitated conversation with Rahul emerged on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head (89 not out off 30 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (75 off 28 balls) reached a target of 167 in less than 10 overs.

This was after the LSG batters struggled to get going on the same track in Hyderabad.

Worse, Rahul's (29 off 33 balls) batting in the Powerplay has been one of the biggest reasons for LSG's below-par show in the cash-rich league and it seems that Goenka has finally run out of patience.

Advertisement

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma thrashed Lucknow Super Giants with a solid partnership to chase down the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. - IPL/BCCI
Travis Head Hails Abhishek Sharma As 'Exciting Talent' For Indian Cricket

BY PTI

The India star has scored 460 runs in 12 games and could again cross the 500-run mark for the season but it is his strike-rate of 136.09 which is the problem.

LSG are still mathematically in contention as they can reach 16 points by winning their remaining two games -- vs Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on May 14 and vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on May 17.

However, it will be very difficult to massively improve upon the net run-rate (-0.760).

In case, Rahul decides to step down, vice-captain Nicholas Pooran, easily the team's most impactful batter in the season, is likely to take over for the remaining two games.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Strike Withdrawn After Airline Agrees To Withdraw Termination Letters: Report
  2. Two Top Officials Of Maharashtra Archaeology Dept In ACB Net In Rs 1.5 Bribery Case
  3. President Confers Padma Vibhushan To Actors Vyjayanthimala Bali, Konidela Chiranjeevi
  4. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  5. Boeing 737 Catches Fire And Skids Off The Runway At A Senegal Airport, Injuring 10 People
Entertainment News
  1. Aastha Shah To Walk Cannes Red Carpet As First Indian Content Creator With Vitiligo
  2. Arti Singh Thanks Sister-In-Law Kashmera Shah For Organizing Her Bridal Shower, Shares Dreamy Pictures
  3. Suvinder Vicky Is Wary Of Pulling Off Action Scenes Because Of Back Issues
  4. Olivia Rodrigo Declares She Is ‘Changing The Lyric’ As She Responds To Fan’s Tattoo Mix-Up
  5. 'All Of Us Strangers' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Andrew Scott-Paul Mescal Deliver A Hauntingly Beautiful Tale Of Love And Loss
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, Toss Update: Punjab Kings Field First; Livingstone Replaces Rabada In Playing XI
  4. MotoGP French Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timings, When, Where To Watch
  5. Doha Diamond League 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena Set To Begin Paris Olympics Build-Up
World News
  1. How To Put An End To Doomscrolling In Bed
  2. Guns Are Being Stolen From Cars At Triple The Rate They Were 10 Years Ago, A Report Finds
  3. 'Hamas Loves Biden': Israel Frustrated And Disappointed After US Threatens To Withhold Weapons
  4. 18 Students Hospitalized After Chemical Leak At Bobby Duke Middle School In Coachella: Authorities Investigate Odor Source
  5. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan