Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced a nightmare at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad as the SunRisers Hyderabad thrashed them by a full 10 wickets on May 8, Wednesday in match 57 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. This defeat sparked an outburst in LSG franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka who was caught live on camera scolding skipper KL Rahul. Since then, the netizens have gone abuzz on the internet, showing their frustration. (More Cricket News)
Captain KL Rahul remained calm during the conversation, while Goenka appeared visibly angry, following the humiliating loss to SRH. Fans online deemed this scolding of an international player, especially in front of the camera, as inappropriate.
LSG won the toss and decided to bat to in the slow pitch ground which was supposed to be an advantage for the team. They set the target of 166 runs that Pat Cummins' side with the courtesy of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma chased down in just 9.4 overs. They finished the match in only 45 minutes, setting the record for the fastest run chase in the league's history.
In the post-match reaction, Rahul ended up claiming it was some “unreal batting" by the openers of SRH. Now, LSG with 12 points from 12 matches stands sixth in the points table and this defeat has dented their hopes for
Who is Sanjiv Goenka?
Sanjiv Goenka, 63, is the founder and chairman of the owner of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) with a US$6 billion asset base and US$4.3 billion revenue. He owns the Lucknow Super Giants franchise of the Indian Premier League. Goenka is also the owner of the Indian Super League football team Mohun Bagan Super Giant.