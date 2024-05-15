DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: We'd Have Better Playoff Chances Had I Played RCB Game - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said after his team's 19-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants that his one-match suspension dented his side's playoff's chances. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Pant was handed a one-match suspension as a penalty for third slow over rate offence in the tournament. He had to miss DC's penultimate league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which his team lost by 47 runs.
"I wouldn't say we would have definitely won the game if I had played. But we had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game," Pant said while speaking at the post match presentation ceremony after his team earned a 19-run victory over LSG.
Pant was a big miss in Capitals' loss against RCB which also dented their net run rate which ultimately will cost them a place in the final four. DC finish their league games with seven wins and as many defeats. However, their net run rate is -0.377.
All other teams in the fray have a better net run rate than this except LSG. Both LSG and DC are only mathematically alive in the tournament and playoff doors for both these teams is almost shut.
Pant also rued injuries in the middle of the tournament which derailed their season.
"We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't."
LSG skipper KL Rahul pointed towards the lack of big runs from the top order as the reason behind their inconsistent run this season.
"This (losing wickets in powerplay) has been a problem right through the season - we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position." he said.
Ishant Sharma, the Player Of The Match, rocked LSG's top order taking three wickets with the new ball as the Lucknow side lost four wickets in the powerplay only.