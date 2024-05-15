Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: We'd Have Better Playoff Chances Had I Played RCB Game - Rishabh Pant

Pant was handed a one-match suspension as a penalty for third slow over rate offence in the tournament. He had to miss DC's penultimate league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which his team lost by 47 runs

X/@IPL
Rishabh Pant Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said after his team's 19-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants that his one-match suspension dented his side's playoff's chances. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Pant was handed a one-match suspension as a penalty for third slow over rate offence in the tournament. He had to miss DC's penultimate league match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru which his team lost by 47 runs.

"I wouldn't say we would have definitely won the game if I had played. But we had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game," Pant said while speaking at the post match presentation ceremony after his team earned a 19-run victory over LSG.

Rishabh Pant greets KL Rahul after the completion of the match - X/@IPL
DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants; Playoff Doors Almost Shut For Both

BY PTI

Pant was a big miss in Capitals' loss against RCB which also dented their net run rate which ultimately will cost them a place in the final four. DC finish their league games with seven wins and as many defeats. However, their net run rate is -0.377.

All other teams in the fray have a better net run rate than this except LSG. Both LSG and DC are only mathematically alive in the tournament and playoff doors for both these teams is almost shut.

Pant also rued injuries in the middle of the tournament which derailed their season.

"We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't."

Sanju Samson has shown some power hitting this IPL and gathered a total of 471 runs till now. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace

BY PTI

LSG skipper KL Rahul pointed towards the lack of big runs from the top order as the reason behind their inconsistent run this season.

"This (losing wickets in powerplay) has been a problem right through the season - we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position." he said.

Ishant Sharma, the Player Of The Match, rocked LSG's top order taking three wickets with the new ball as the Lucknow side lost four wickets in the powerplay only.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Can Better Tokyo Tally In Athletics, Says AFI Chief
  2. Ten Hag Confident Over Fernandes Stay Despite Reported Bayern Interest In Man Utd Star
  3. Former US Open Champ Dominic Thiem Misses Out On Roland Garros Wild-Card Invitation
  4. Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out By Tommy Paul In Round Of 16
  5. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra In Action On Wednesday; Toor, Aldrin Win Golds
World News
  1. Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies
  2. Orcas vs. Sailors: Yatch Sinks In Strait Of Gibraltar, Mysterious Attacks Leave Experts Baffled
  3. Two More Tribes Ban Governor Noem Over Disparaging Remarks
  4. Arizona Supreme Court Delays Enforcement Of 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban
  5. Pakistanis Own Properties Worth USD 12.5 Billion In Dubai: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival