IPL 2024: Hayden Praises Samson's Performance, Applauds His Mastery Over Spin and Pace

Sanju Samson was in his elements on Tuesday when he nearly guided Rajasthan Royals to a win over Delhi Capitals with his 86-run knock here. The visitors eventually fell short by 20 runs. He is currently third on the top-scorers chart with 471 runs in 11 matches so far

IPL/BCCI
Sanju Samson has shown some power hitting this IPL and gathered a total of 471 runs till now. Photo: IPL/BCCI
Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden is mighty impressed with the IPL performance of Sanju Samson and has lauded the T20 World Cup-bound power-hitter for "handling both spin and pace with finesse". (As It Happened|Full Coverage)

Samson was in his elements on Tuesday when he nearly guided Rajasthan Royals to a win over Delhi Capitals with his 86-run knock here. The visitors eventually fell short by 20 runs. He is currently third on the top-scorers chart with 471 runs in 11 matches so far.

"Sanju Samson was batting like a dream, scoring 86 off 46 balls. He's proven his worth time and again...Throughout the tournament, he's been a master blaster, handling both spin and pace with finesse," Hayden told Star Sports' 'Cricket Live'.

Sanju Samson smashed 86 off 46 deliveries in match against Delhi Capitals on 7 May, Tuesday. - IPL/BCCI
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Fined For Dissent Following Dismissal

BY PTI

"He times his innings well. He's got the power. And the power is a big thing in T20 cricket. Yet, what stands out is his commitment to his team. He just needed a bit of luck, especially towards the end of the match," he added.

Samson, who is the captain of Rajasthan Royals, has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the Americas.

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron also praised his performance.

"I think Sanju Samson has been batting really well. Bowlers are keen on dismissing him, evident from their reluctance to bowl bouncers despite being allowed two per over in this IPL.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Sanju Samson Out Or Not Out - What's The Controversy About?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Interestingly, the over he got out, Khaleel Ahmed bowled the first bouncer to him in the match. This seemed to disrupt his footwork, as the subsequent wide slow ball, which he typically dispatches for six over covers, resulted in his dismissal," he said.

