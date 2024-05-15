Cricket

DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants; Playoff Doors Almost Shut For Both

Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs smashed fifties and Ishant Sharma took three wickets with the new ball to help Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 19 runs

X/@IPL
Rishabh Pant greets KL Rahul after the completion of the match Photo: X/@IPL
info_icon

Commanding fifties from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs was complemented by a clinical bowling effort as Delhi Capitals kept their slim IPL play-off hopes alive with a 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture in Delhi on Tuesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Porel (58 off 33 balls) and Shai Hope (38 off 27 balls) shared 92 runs off 49 balls to give the hosts an aggressive start.

Tristan Stubbs (57 not out off 25) then hammered three fours and four maximums in his blitzkrieg and added 47 and 50 runs with Rishabh Pant (33) and Axar Patel (14 not out) to power DC to 208 for 4.

Rishabh Pant is back in the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. - null
Rishabh Pant Selected For T20 World Cup After Recovery: A Look At India's 15-Man Squad

BY Stats Perform

The bowlers then joined the party to restrict the visitors to 189 for 9, despite a belligerent 27-ball 61 from Nicholas Pooran and a 33-ball 58 not out by Arshad Khan.

After the loss in their penultimate league game, LSG are all but out of the play-off race. DC's win paved the way for Rajasthan Royals qualification to the play-offs.

Delhi moved to 14 points, same as Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and their playoff chances depends on a sequence of other results.

Chasing 209, LSG couldn't recover from a nightmarish start as Ishant (3/34), who replaced Porel as impact sub, removed both openers KL Rahul (5), Quinton de Kock (12) and Deepak Hooda (0) in his opening spell.

Marcus Stoinis (5) was then bamboozled by Axar, while Stubbs had Ayush Badoni (6) caught at boundary line as LSG lost half their side for 71 in 8th over.

Pooran hit six fours and four sixes to keep the runrate high as LSG reached 100 in 11th over. But once he was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar with Axar producing a special effort, Arshad Khan took centerstage slamming five sixes and three fours to keep them in the chase.

Mohammed Shami. - X |@MdShami11
Mohammed Shami Slams Sanjiv Goenka's Outburst On KL Rahul: 'It's Shameful' Says The Pacer

BY PTI

Arshad added 33 runs each with Krunal Pandya (18) and Yudhvir Singh (14) to bring down the equation to 29 off last 12 balls. But Mukesh and Rasikh Salam bowled superbly to limit them in the end.

Earlier, DC's most dangerous batter Jake Fraser-McGurk fell to a trap at long-on but Porel took the onus, smashing six boundaries and four sixes during his stay. He cut the third ball of his innings over third man off Mohsin before picking up three fours and a six off Arshad Khan.

Porel drove through the offside, cut and pulled anything short to race away to his second fifty of this IPL off 21 balls.

Hope too stepped up with two fours and a six off Yudhvir Singh as DC crossed the 50-mark in a jiffy.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. - AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
IPL 2024: LSG's Skipper KL Rahul Unlikely To be Retained Next Season - Reports

BY PTI

Naveen was welcomed with a six by Porel, who sent him to the second tier next with another pull to take DC to 73 for one in powerplay.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (1/26) broke the partnership after having the West Indian caught as KL Rahul held on to the catch in his second attempt.

Naveen then removed Porel, who was caught by Pooran at the boundary rope, leaving DC were 111 for 3 in 12th over.

With Bishnoi keeping things tight, runs slowed down but Pant picked up two fours once Krunal Pandya was back in attack. Mohsin, however, gave just four in his third over as DC reached 136 for 3 in 15 overs.

Stubbs then exploded with a six and two fours off Arshad in an 18-run over but Pant holed out to Hooda at long-on while going for a maximum off Naveen.

Stubbs slammed Mohsin for a maximum before clobbering two more sixes off Naveen to reach his fifty in 22 balls. He added 50 off 22 balls with Axar Patel (14) as 72 came in last five overs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Delhi Keep Slim Play-Off Hopes Alive With 19-Run Win - Data Debrief
  2. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Visitors Win By Six Wickets, Clinch Series 2-1
  3. National Federation Cup: Rosy Meena Paulraj Wins Gold In Women's Pole Vault
  4. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024: We'd Have Better Playoff Chances Had I Played RCB Game - Rishabh Pant
  5. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
World News
  1. Two More Tribes Ban Governor Noem Over Disparaging Remarks
  2. Arizona Supreme Court Delays Enforcement Of 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban
  3. Pakistanis Own Properties Worth USD 12.5 Billion In Dubai: Report
  4. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  5. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival