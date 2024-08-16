Cricket

Delhi Premier League Set To Kick Off On 17 August With Grand Opening Ceremony

The league will consist of 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's matches, spread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

DPL T20 Pic 1
Delhi Premier League team owners will their team's respective jerseys. Photo: DPLT20
info_icon

The inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 is all set to kick off on August 17, 2024, at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Organized by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), this highly anticipated tournament promises to deliver top-notch cricketing action, featuring six men's teams and four women's teams. (More Cricket News)

The grand opening ceremony will be a spectacular event, headlined by music sensation Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa. The ceremony will showcase Delhi's rich cricketing heritage and diverse culture, blending traditional and modern performances.

The opening match will be a thrilling encounter between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz at 8:30 PM IST, featuring cricketing stars like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Lalit Yadav.

The league will consist of 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's matches, spread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. - Photo: X | Rishabh Pant
Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL

BY Jagdish Yadav

Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Full Squads:

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia

Live Streaming Details Of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024

All 40 matches of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 - 2.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Delhi Premier League Set To Kick Off On 17 August With Grand Opening Ceremony
  2. Delhi Premier League 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  3. Delhi Premier League 2024: Rishabh Pant Set To Play In Opening Match Of DPL
  4. Oval Invincibles Vs London Spirit, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match
  5. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
Football News
  1. AJA Vs PAN, UEL Qualifier: Watch Comical Brian Brobbey Misses In Epic Penalty Shoot Out
  2. English Premier League 2024-25: Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Set For A Major Change - All You Need To Know
  3. Manchester United: Matthijs De Ligt Confident Noussair Mazraoui Relationship Will Boost Red Devils
  4. Real Betis 1-1 Girona, La Liga: A Goal To Remember For Gabriel Misehouy - Data Debrief
  5. Newcastle Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections Dates LIVE: EC To Announce Schedule At 3 PM; Fight To Protect Maharashtra's Self-Respect, Says Uddhav
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB Govt Over Hospital Demolition Work, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  3. Maharashtra: Will Back Any Candidate From Cong, Sharad Pawar's NCP As MVA's CM Face, Says Uddhav
  4. Protests Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Case, Hospital Vandalism Expand
  5. Big Move By MHA Over Health Care Workers' Safety: 'FIR In 6 Hours'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
US News
  1. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  2. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
  3. Blue Supermoon To Peak On August 19; Is It Really Blue?
  4. US Elections: VP Debate Between Tim Walz, JD Vance On October 1 | Details Inside
  5. 8 Unique Cocktails Recipes You Must Try Before You Die
World News
  1. Global Concern Over Mpox Grows
  2. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  3. Two Days After Srettha's Removal, Thai Parliament Elects Ex-Leader Thaksin's Daughter As Prime Minister
  4. Pakistan Reports First Mpox Case Of 2024 As Saudi Arabia Returnee Tests Positive
  5. Trump Doesn't Have 'Lot Of Respect' For Kamala Harris, Says He Is 'Entitled' To Personal Attacks On Her
Latest Stories
  1. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  2. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  3. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Calcutta HC Pulls Up WB Govt Over Hospital Demolition Work, Vandalism; 19 Held So Far
  4. ISRO Launches 3rd And Final Flight Of SSLV-03 From Sriharikota | WATCH
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry