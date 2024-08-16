The inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 is all set to kick off on August 17, 2024, at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Organized by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), this highly anticipated tournament promises to deliver top-notch cricketing action, featuring six men's teams and four women's teams. (More Cricket News)
The grand opening ceremony will be a spectacular event, headlined by music sensation Badshah and Bollywood star Sonam Bajwa. The ceremony will showcase Delhi's rich cricketing heritage and diverse culture, blending traditional and modern performances.
The opening match will be a thrilling encounter between Purani Dilli 6 and South Delhi Superstarz at 8:30 PM IST, featuring cricketing stars like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Lalit Yadav.
The league will consist of 40 matches, including 33 men's and 7 women's matches, spread across 23 days of non-stop cricketing action. The tournament will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Purani Dilli 6 vs South Delhi Superstarz Full Squads:
Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Arpit Rana, Shivam Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Gusain, Sanat Sangwan, Ankit Bhadana, Yug Gupta, Keshav Dalal, Ayush Singh, Kush Nagpal, Sumit Chhikara, Arnav Bugga, Vansh Bedi, Manjeet, Yash Bhardawaj, Sambhav Sharma, Laxman
South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Kuldip Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Sumit Mathur, Divij Mehra, Kunwar Bidhuri, Digvesh Rathi, Tejaswi Dahiya, Raghav Singh, Saurabh Deswal, Sarthak Ray, Lakshay Sehrawat, Tarun Bisht, Shubham Dubey, Vision Panchal, Dhruv Singh, Mayank Gupta, Anshuman Hooda, Anindo Naharay, Deepanshu Gulia
Live Streaming Details Of Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024
All 40 matches of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 - 2.