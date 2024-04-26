Cricket

IPL 2024: David Warner, Ishant Sharma Ruled Out Of Delhi Capital's Clash Against Mumbai Indians

David Warner had picked up a thumb injury against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month, whereas Ishant has been facing issues with his back

IPL/BCCI
David Warner has accumulated a total of 167 runs in 7 matches in IPL 2024. Photo: IPL/BCCI
The injured duo of Ishant Sharma and David Warner will not feature in Delhi Capitals' Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. (Preview | Full Coverage)

Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development on Friday.

Both players had missed DC's previous game against Gujarat Titans. While Warner had picked up a thumb injury against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this month, Ishant has been facing issues with his back.

"Both David Warner and Ishant Sharma are injured and are unavailable for tomorrow's game," Ganguly said.

Warner had suffered an injury in his left thumb on April 12. The X-ray report had come back all clear but there was a lot of swelling around the knuckle area on the left hand. The southpaw subsequently made a comeback in the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

However, it seems the Australian hasn't fully recovered as he missed DC's last game against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Ishant, on the other hand, last played for DC on April 17 against the Titans.

