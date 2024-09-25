Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Included In Delhi's Probable Squad; Ishant Sharma Misses Out - Report

Virat Kohli last played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in 2012, scoring 14 and 42 against Uttar Pradesh and got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both innings

Rishabh-Pant-Virat-Kohli
Virat Kohli (L) and Rishabh Pant share a light moment during India's training session. Photo: File
info_icon

Former India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been included in Delhi's probables list for the Ranji Trophy, that kicks-off from October 11 as part of the Indian domestic cricket season 2024/25. (More Cricket News)

Kohli last played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy in 2012, scoring 14 and 42 against Uttar Pradesh wherein he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in both innings.

Alongside Kohli, Rishabh Pant is also been included in the squad. This is the first time Kohli has been added to the list of probables since 2019.

"This is a protocol. They are our registered players and it is our duty to put their names in probables list in case they want to play," a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Speaking on Pant, the dashing wicketkeeper-batter made his return to competitive cricket in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, where he represented India B. Pant made his comeback in the grand manner, scoring a century in the second innings of the 1st IND vs BAN Test in Chennai.

In case of the 35-year-old 100 Test veteran Ishant Sharma, it is understood that there is no point in him playing Ranji Trophy since he no longer figures in national team's scheme of things.

Ishant didn't play in inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) either but it will be interesting to note if he makes himself available for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which will be held just before the IPL auctions.

(from L to R) Ajit Agarkar, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir at a nets session in Chennai ahead of the first Test between India and Bangladesh. - PTI/R Senthilkumar
Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Open Up On Delhi Days, Altercations And Love For Test Cricket

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A potential retirement from competitive cricket altogether can also not be ruled out.

Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav's son Sarthak Ranjan has also made the cut.

However, all eyes will be on Mayank, who captured global imagination with mid 150 click thunderbolts in the IPL before being ruled out due to abdominal muscle tear.

Mayank, who now has a BCCI pace bowlers' contract, has been at NCA for better part of last five months and is now bowling at least 15 overs per day in simulation.

He is expected to play for Delhi as the national selectors would be selecting the India A team for Australia and if he is fit, he remains a contender to make that team.

(with PTI inputs)

