Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Before this virtual quarter-final for the West Indies against South Africa, here are the three key battles you need to keep an eye out in this important match

Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Nicholas Pooran bats during the T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and the West Indies at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Co-hosts West Indies will be up against a rampaging South Africa on Sunday (Monday IST) in a virtual quarter-final for them in the final Group 2 game of the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

After topping Group C, West Indies were trounced by England in their Super 8 opener but then bounced back strongly earning a massive win over the other co-hosts United States.

If West Indies lose to South Africa, they will have to rely on United States beating England earlier on Sunday to ensure a semifinal berth. If England beat United States, the co-hosts will know the margin with which they will have to beat South Africa to qualify.

South Africa have managed to eke out victories from difficult positions throughout this tournament. After winning all four group matches, the Proteas have managed to overcome difficult challenges from both England and United States. A win will take them through to the semis. They will know beforehand the margins with which they can lose to get to the final four.

West Indies' Roston Chase, right, is congratulated by teammate Rovman Powell after dismissing United States' Aaron Jones during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
ICC T20 WC 2024: 'It Is Our Destiny To Win This World Cup', Says West Indies' Roston Chase

BY Stats Perform

Before this virtual quarter-final for the West Indies against South Africa, here are the three key battles you need to keep an eye out in this important match.

Nicholas Pooran vs Kagiso Rabada

Nicholas Pooran is among the best batters in the tournament. His aggressive batting coming in at three has given the West Indies both stability and attacking dimension. Kagiso Rabada has taken some key wickets for his team throughout this competition and he will be eager to add Pooran's name in his tally.

When these two attacking players clash, the result is definitely going to produce some eye-catching cricket.

Anrich Nortje vs Alzarri Joseph

Kagiso Rabada, the key pacer for South Africa feels that moving forward there will be more competitive scores in the tournament. - File
ICC T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada Predicts More Competitive Scores In Super Eight Stage

BY PTI

Anrich Nortje and Alzarri Joseph are both their team's most successful bowlers in this competition with 11 wickets. Both are quick and hit the deck hard to trouble opposition batters. While Joseph has extra height , Nortje has more pace.

In the battle of these two speedsters, the one who comes out on top might also help his team to come out on top.

Quinton de Kock vs Akeal Hosein

Quinton de Kock has been the Player Of The Match for South Africa in both their Super 8s wins. Him coming back to form has been a big plus for South Africa. West Indies do not have a powerplay specialist pacer but they do have Akeal Hosein. With six wickets in the powerplay, Akeal is West Indies' best bet to stifle de Kock.

Will de Kock triumph or Akeal get him early? The powerplay battle will play a big role in the game.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement
  2. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
  3. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast At Sukma
  4. Two Students Scheduled To Take NEET-UG Retest At Chandigarh Centre Skip Exam
  5. ‘Shameless’: Shashi Tharoor's ‘Uttar Pradesh Kise Kehte Hain’ Post Sparks BJP Outrage
Entertainment News
  1. Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage
  2. Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'
  3. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More
  4. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
  5. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
Sports News
  1. Spain Vs Albania, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, News From Teams
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; International Olympics Day
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Jarrod Bowen Defends 'Incredible' Harry Kane After England Criticism
  4. BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne Not Ready To Call Time On International Career
  5. MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Edson Alvarez Injury Sours Mexico Win In Campaign Opener
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  2. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  3. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  5. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; International Olympics Day
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS