Co-hosts West Indies will be up against a rampaging South Africa on Sunday (Monday IST) in a virtual quarter-final for them in the final Group 2 game of the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
After topping Group C, West Indies were trounced by England in their Super 8 opener but then bounced back strongly earning a massive win over the other co-hosts United States.
If West Indies lose to South Africa, they will have to rely on United States beating England earlier on Sunday to ensure a semifinal berth. If England beat United States, the co-hosts will know the margin with which they will have to beat South Africa to qualify.
South Africa have managed to eke out victories from difficult positions throughout this tournament. After winning all four group matches, the Proteas have managed to overcome difficult challenges from both England and United States. A win will take them through to the semis. They will know beforehand the margins with which they can lose to get to the final four.
Before this virtual quarter-final for the West Indies against South Africa, here are the three key battles you need to keep an eye out in this important match.
Nicholas Pooran vs Kagiso Rabada
Nicholas Pooran is among the best batters in the tournament. His aggressive batting coming in at three has given the West Indies both stability and attacking dimension. Kagiso Rabada has taken some key wickets for his team throughout this competition and he will be eager to add Pooran's name in his tally.
When these two attacking players clash, the result is definitely going to produce some eye-catching cricket.
Anrich Nortje vs Alzarri Joseph
Anrich Nortje and Alzarri Joseph are both their team's most successful bowlers in this competition with 11 wickets. Both are quick and hit the deck hard to trouble opposition batters. While Joseph has extra height , Nortje has more pace.
In the battle of these two speedsters, the one who comes out on top might also help his team to come out on top.
Quinton de Kock vs Akeal Hosein
Quinton de Kock has been the Player Of The Match for South Africa in both their Super 8s wins. Him coming back to form has been a big plus for South Africa. West Indies do not have a powerplay specialist pacer but they do have Akeal Hosein. With six wickets in the powerplay, Akeal is West Indies' best bet to stifle de Kock.
Will de Kock triumph or Akeal get him early? The powerplay battle will play a big role in the game.