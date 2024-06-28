IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup Final: Five Encounters That Can Shape The Blockbuster Summit Clash

This could be a very interesting battle, and not just because of their current form. Let’s take a look at their numbers in the tournament first. Pant has so far made 171 runs from seven matches at a reasonable strike-rate of 129 and Maharaj has bagged 9 wickets from seven matches. The wicketkeeper batter has been batting No. 3 in this event, and in all possibility, he could meet the left-arm spinner inside the first 10 overs.