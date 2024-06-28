Cricket

IND Vs SA, T20 World Cup Final: Five Encounters That Can Shape The Blockbuster Summit Clash

India’s unbeaten run in this ICC showpiece has masked the poor run of Virat Kohli with the bat – 75 runs from seven matches at an average of 10.71. Kohli will run into a formidable opponent in Kagiso Rabada in the title clash

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Bridgetown on Saturday, PTI looks at five key contests that could determine the course of the match. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

1. Rohit Sharma vs Marco Jansen

It’s not a fabled rivalry. Yet. But the Indian skipper has a certain vulnerable side to left-arm pace as substantiated by Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the past.

Though it is less pronounced now, Jansen, who has been in fine fettle in the event, could open up that old wound with his probing line outside off-stump to deny India early momentum.

However, the numbers are in favour of Rohit. The Mumbaikar has faced the SA pacer in nine T20I innings and was dismissed only once while taking 113 runs off him.

2. Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada

India’s unbeaten run in this ICC showpiece has masked the poor run of Kohli with the bat – 75 runs from seven matches at an average of 10.71. Kohli will run into a formidable opponent in Rabada in the title clash.

The SA quick has so far taken 12 wickets from eight matches, but his economy is even more impressive – 5.88 – considering he often bowls in the Power Play and in the death overs.

Kohli would do well to exert some care while playing that trademark swat-flick as Rabada’s incoming deliveries can sneak past it. In all T20Is, Rabada has ousted Kohli four times in 13 innings, giving away just 51 runs.

India's Virat Kohli, left, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma, right, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

3. Rishabh Pant vs Keshav Maharaj

This could be a very interesting battle, and not just because of their current form. Let’s take a look at their numbers in the tournament first. Pant has so far made 171 runs from seven matches at a reasonable strike-rate of 129 and Maharaj has bagged 9 wickets from seven matches. The wicketkeeper batter has been batting No. 3 in this event, and in all possibility, he could meet the left-arm spinner inside the first 10 overs.

Maharaj will have to be at his accurate best to prevent Pant from playing all his unconventional shots, and the left-hander was also dismissed three times playing the reverse sweep/paddle. Maharaj will hope that Pant will be equally adventurous against him.

4. Jasprit Bumrah vs Quinton de Kock

De Kock is the highest run-getter for SA in this World Cup with 204 runs from eight matches, made at a strike-rate of 143. His bursts upfront have given them an upper hand in some low-scoring matches. But he will be up against Bumrah, the best bowler on the planet at this moment.

The Indian pacer has taken 13 wickets from seven matches at an astounding economy of 4.12. De Kock will have to be at his absolute best not just to score runs off Bumrah, but even not to lose his wicket against him.

Ground staff run onto the field with covers as rain stops play during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match. - AP
India Vs South Africa, Barbados Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs SA T20 World Cup Final Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

5. Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav vs Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen is certainly among the most destructive players against spin. But in this World Cup he has made just 138 runs from eight matches at an anaemic strike-rate of 112.

The right-hander will have to be contend with Axar and Kuldeep, who have been troubling batters with their exemplary lines and subtle variations.

Klaasen will have to regain his range-hitting abilities if South Africa want some steam in the middle overs, either while setting or chasing a total.

