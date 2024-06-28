India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

In a clash of titans, unbeaten India and South Africa meet in the T20 World Cup final this Saturday. The stage is set at Kensington Oval, with both teams vying to end their championship droughts and etch their names in history. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)
On their way to the final spot, India thrashed defending champions England by a commanding 68 runs in Guyana on Thursday. This emphatic win came after South Africa crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets in Trinidad.
As the final approaches, here are some key statistics to consider, based previous meets, to gauge which team might have the upper hand.
India Vs South Africa Final: Head To Head
In the 26 previous T20I encounters between India and South Africa, India got the upper hand with 14 victories, while South Africa won 11 matches, and one match ended with no result. In the last 5 meetings, South Africa leads 3-2.
India Vs South Africa Final: Top Scorer
In past India vs South Africa encounters, the top scorers are Rohit Sharma for India with 106 runs and David Miller for South Africa with 106* runs, with Miller remaining not out.
India Vs South Africa Final: Top Wicket-Takers
In past India vs South Africa T20I encounters, the top wicket-takers are Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 14 wickets, and Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi with 10 wickets each. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being part of the Indian team this time, it will be interesting to see who steps up to fill his shoes.
India Vs South Africa Final: Best Bowling Figures
The best bowling figures in previous India vs. South Africa T20I matches are held by Kuldeep Yadav with 5/17 and Lungi Ngidi with 4/21.