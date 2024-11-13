Cricket

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion

India and South Africa are both looking to take a 2-1 lead as they play the 3rd T20I in Centurion. India won the first match with ease while the Proteas came back strongly to win the second game in a tricky chase. The third match yet again promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Indian young guns aim to fire against a solid South African side. Follow live action in pictures live here.