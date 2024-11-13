Cricket

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion

India and South Africa are both looking to take a 2-1 lead as they play the 3rd T20I in Centurion. India won the first match with ease while the Proteas came back strongly to win the second game in a tricky chase. The third match yet again promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Indian young guns aim to fire against a solid South African side. Follow live action in pictures live here.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Sanju Samson
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

India's Sanju Samson walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

2/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Marco Jansen
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

South Africa's Marco Jansen, center without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

3/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Tilak Varma
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Tilak Varma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

4/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Abhishek Sharma
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

5/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Andile Simelane
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa's Andile Simelane bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

South Africa's Andile Simelane bowls a delivery during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

6/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Tilak Varma
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Tilak Varma watches the ball after playing a shot | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Tilak Varma watches the ball after playing a shot during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

7/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Abhishek Sharma
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

8/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Keshav Maharaj
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj fields off his own bowling | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj fields off his own bowling during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

9/9
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I photos from centurion_Suryakumar Yadav
Ind vs SA 3rd T20I: India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav watches the ball after playing a shot during the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park in Centurion, South Africa.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score: Promoted Tilak Varma Changes Gears After Fifty; IND - 175/4 In 16 Overs
  2. Oman vs Netherlands 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch OMA v NED In India On TV, Online
  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Live Action In Pics - See The Best Photos From Centurion
  4. Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Wicketless On Comeback As Bengal Struggle Against MP
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First In Centurion As Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut
Football News
  1. Gurpreet Backs Head Coach Manolo Marquez, Calls Asian Cup Qualification 'Minimum Goal'
  2. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  3. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  4. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  5. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  2. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  3. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  5. Jolt To Sukhu: Himachal High Court Sets Aside Appointments Of 6 CPS
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign