SRH Vs RR, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opt To Bat First; Jansen Replaces Markram

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against the table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in match 50 of the IPL 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Travis Head is batting for SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Rajasthan Royals in the fiftieth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

Toss Update:

The captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bat first against the table-toppers, Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma bump fists during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Delhi on Saturday, April 20.
SRH Vs DC: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Record Highest PP Score In IPL History

The pitch is rock-hard and looks flat. Looks like a batting-friendly surface with not much assistance to the spinners. Fast bowlers might get extra bounce if they hit hard. The square boundaries are 61 metres and 64 metres and the straight boundary is 73 metres. A high-scoring match is on the cards.

Marco Jansen has been included in the SRH playing XI and Aiden Markram has been rested for the match against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's RR are going with the same team.

