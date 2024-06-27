Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Innings Report, T20 World Cup: AFG Bowled Out For 56 Runs

Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of South Africa's all-round bowling show as Rashid Khan and Co were bowled out in 11.5 overs. The total is Afghanistan's lowest-ever total in T20 internationals, and the lowest score recorded in the semi-finals of T20 World Cups

Rashid Khan clean bowled, Afghanistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup semifinal 1, AP photo
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is clean bowled by South Africa's Anrich Nortje during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday, June 27. Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
South Africa produced an awe-inspiring performance with the ball, bowling the hapless Afghanistan out for just 56 runs in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and pace trio Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were all on song as the Afghans were skittled in just 11.5 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies.

The total is Afghanistan's lowest-ever total in T20 internationals, and the lowest score recorded in the semi-finals of T20 World Cups. It was a capitulation that their team will not forget for a long time.

Right from the first over, the going seemed tough as Marco Jansen got some disconcerting bounce and movement straight away. In-form opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz fell and Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran followed suit as the Proteas seam attack was unrelenting.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first. Afghanistan are playing their maiden World Cup semi-finals after knocking Australia out of the competition with a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights.

As for South Africa, they are on a seven-match winning streak after several come-from-behind victories in the group stage as well as Super 8s. There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will be entering a World Cup final for the first time.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The second semi-final will feature India against England on Thursday evening.

