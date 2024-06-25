Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs SA

After a thrilling victory over Bangladesh, Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, June 27

Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib celebrate Afghanistan reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
After a thrilling victory over Bangladesh, Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Brain Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, June 27.

Rashid Khan’s men have had a roller-coaster of a tournament finishing second in their group, qualifying for the Super 8s, beating Australia and Bangladesh to end up in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

Afghanistan celebrate their win - Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan See Shining Light Under Gloomy Grenadinian Skies

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

On the other hand, South Africa have been covering all bases, managing to pull themselves out of tough situations, and then going on to play confident cricket to reach the semis. 

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head to Head Record

South Africa have faced Afghanistan twice in T20 Internationals and have defeated the Asian side on both occasions. 

When is Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 match?

The Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 match will be played on Thursday, June 27 at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 1 match?

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).

