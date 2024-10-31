Cricket

South Africa Vs India T20I Series 2024: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Make Return - Check Proteas Full Squad

All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana got his maiden call-up while another uncapped multi-skilled cricketer Andile Simelane is also a part of the squad

Marco Jansen. Photo: X | Proteas Men
Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen and fast bowler Gerald Coetzee on Thursday returned to the South Africa squad for the four-match T20I series against India, starting November 8. (More Cricket News)

The series-opener is scheduled for Durban while the other three T20Is will be played at Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Centurion and Johannesburg on Novemer 10, 12 and 15 respectively.

Jansen and Coetzee were allowed extensive rest as a part of Cricket South Africa's workload management policy.

Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he prepares for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Pacer Anrich Nortje and wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had opted out of CSA central contracts and not picked.

However seniors like Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj are part of the 16-member T20I led by Aiden Markram, having missed the white-ball games in the UAE.

Kagiso Rabada, on the other hand, has been rested for the series.

"It's both an exciting and important series for us as we continue to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2026. The squad has a nice mix of youth and experience, and I am looking forward to seeing us deliver some quality performances against a very attacking Indian T20 outfit," white-ball head coach Rob Walter said about the composition of the squad.

The squad will assemble in Durban on November 4.

South Africa T20I Squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs.

