BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Need Partnerships As Proteas Hunt Wickets In Chattogram

Hello and welcome to the day three coverage of the 2nd Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Proteas are well in command of this Test by having the hosts at 38/4 at stumps on day 2 and still trailing by a mammoth 537 runs. The Proteas had earlier registered 575/6 d in their first innings. How will the hosts respond? It's all upto the skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque to bail their side out of trouble. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third day action of the second Test match between Bangladesh and South Africa at Chattogram, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 2
The Proteas tightened its grip on the second and final cricket Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday thanks to three batters hitting maiden centuries. Tony de Zorzi struck 177 and Wiaan Mulder made 105 not out as South Africa declared its first innings at 575-6 on Day 2. That came after Tristan Stubbs made 106 on the opening day.
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who is back at No. 1 in the ICC test rankings, then struck twice to reduce Bangladesh to 21-2 in the fifth over, dismissing Shadman Islam for a duck and Zakir Hasan for 2.
His new ball partner Dane Paterson had Mahmudul Hasan (10) caught by Aiden Markram before left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj removed nightwatchman Hasan Mahmud.
BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test - Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson