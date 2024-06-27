Sports

AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: South Africa Sail Into Maiden Final With Big Win - In Pics

Spurred by a superb all-round bowling performance, South Africa entered a historic first-ever World Cup final with a resounding nine-wicket win over Afghanistan at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 27). The Proteas put themselves in pole position to reach the final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. They then raced to the target with 67 balls to spare. The Afghan total was the team's lowest ever in T20 internationals, and also the lowest in a T20 World Cup semi-final.