AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: South Africa Sail Into Maiden Final With Big Win - In Pics

Spurred by a superb all-round bowling performance, South Africa entered a historic first-ever World Cup final with a resounding nine-wicket win over Afghanistan at ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (June 27). The Proteas put themselves in pole position to reach the final after they bowled out Afghanistan for a paltry 56 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. They then raced to the target with 67 balls to spare. The Afghan total was the team's lowest ever in T20 internationals, and also the lowest in a T20 World Cup semi-final.

T20 Cricket WCup Afghanistan South Africa Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, left, and teammate Aiden Markram celebrate after defeating Afghanistan in their men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup South Africa Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup South Africa Afghanistan Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, walks from the field with his players following their nine wicket loss to South Africa in their men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup: Afghanistan vs South Africa
T20 Cricket WCup: Afghanistan vs South Africa Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram bats during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup: South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup: South Africa vs Afghanistan Photo: AP/Shafiullah Kakar

Afghan cricket fans watch the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa, on a big screen in the city of Jalalabad, east of Afghanistan.

T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Afghanistan South Africa
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 Afghanistan South Africa Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks bats during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup 2024 South Africa Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup 2024 South Africa Afghanistan Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Quinton de Kockis out bowled by Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup 2024: Afghanistan vs South Africa
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: Afghanistan vs South Africa Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 Cricket WCup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan
T20 Cricket WCup 2024: South Africa vs Afghanistan Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

South Africa's Marco Jansen, left, is congratulated by a teammate after dismissing Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

T20 World Cup Semifinal Cricket Match
T20 World Cup Semifinal Cricket Match Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib bats during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Afghanistan fans react ahead of the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago.

