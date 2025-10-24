Will Alia Bhatt Join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe With Chamunda? Here's What Amar Kaushik Has To Say

Amar Kaushik on MHCU

The Stree director also said MHCU is focusing on raising the bar. "The audience can expect the bar will go up (with the upcoming films). We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," he added.