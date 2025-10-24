Will Alia Bhatt Join Maddock Horror Comedy Universe With Chamunda? Here's What Amar Kaushik Has To Say

Amar Kaushik has addressed rumours that Alia Bhatt will be seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's Chamunda
He said that at MHCU, the script or story isn't written “based on the cast”
MHCU's latest film is Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
There has been a buzz that actress Alia Bhatt will be a part of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) with Chamunda. Director Amar Kaushik has finally broken his silence on the rumours. Kaushik neither denied nor confirmed Alia Bhatt joining the universe. Here's what he said.
Is Alia Bhatt part of Chamunda?
On the speculations, Amar told Filmfare, "When it happens, everyone will know. I am not denying or accepting anything right now. Everything is on the timeline," adding that at Maddock, they "don't write scripts based on actors. The story always comes first."
Amar Kaushik on MHCU
The Stree director also said MHCU is focusing on raising the bar. "The audience can expect the bar will go up (with the upcoming films). We will try to take the bar up. We are making these for the audience, for the fans, for the public. If we make a mistake and don't do it right, please tell us via Instagram or any other platform. Just pray for us. We will try to give you the best. We don't want to be polluted. We want to be honest and make a film that is honest, like we did with our first film (Stree). This is what I want from the audience. We give them what they want," he added.
After Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya, the latest offering by MHCU is Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is co-produced by Amar and Dinesh Vijan. Next films in the universe are Shakti Shalini and Bhediya 2.