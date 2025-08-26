Recently, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new bungalow went viral on social media
Alia has shared an official statement slamming the viral video being circulated online
She called it a 'violation which should never be normalised'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's dream home - a six-storey mansion has been in the news since its construction. The massive bungalow, which is reportedly worth around Rs 250 crore, has been in the making for three years. We have seen the couple and also Neetu Kapoor often visiting the property. Recently, a video of the building went viral on social media, followed by reports claiming that Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter, Raha, had moved into their new abode. Alia has now shared an official statement calling out the invasion of privacy.
Alia Bhatt slams media for invading privacy
In her post, the actress wrote, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited — sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home — still under construction — has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue."
"Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not “content” — it's a violation. It should never be normalised," she added.
"Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request — if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you," Alia concluded her statement.
Have a look at the statement here.
About Ranbir and Alia's new residence
For the unversed, the bungalow, which is named 'Krishna Raj', holds an emotional significance to the family. It was Ranbir's grandparents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, and was inherited by late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu in 1980. In 2016, Rishi and Neetu went ahead with their plan to reconstruct the property. So, it is very special to Ranbir.
Alia and Ranbir got married in April 2022. Raha was born to them on November 6, 2022.