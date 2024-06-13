Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers

In a new interview on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman, the Grammy-winning singer admitted she doesn't maintain many friendships with other individuals within the entertainment industry, and also revealed the reason behind it, reports 'People' magazine. The singer said: "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists, entertainers, and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists, like Beyonce, who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."