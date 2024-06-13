Art & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has said that her circle is not too big when it comes to fellow entertainers.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Photo: X
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has said that her circle is not too big when it comes to fellow entertainers.

In a new interview on 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' with David Letterman, the Grammy-winning singer admitted she doesn't maintain many friendships with other individuals within the entertainment industry, and also revealed the reason behind it, reports 'People' magazine. The singer said: "I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists, entertainers, and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists, like Beyonce, who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time."

According to 'People', the 'Flowers' singer then recalled performing the supergroup charity single ‘Just Stand Up’ with Destiny's Child alum, Mary J. Blige, Carrie Underwood, Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti, and many others "when I was probably 15" at the 2008 Stand Up to Cancer telethon. "I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and Queen Bey, and they're fully grown up, gorgeous, and probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning," Cyrus said. "I'm like, super small, have acne, have braces on the back of my teeth, and I'm standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping in diamonds. And Beyonce was so kind to me."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reasi Bus Attack: 50 detained For Questioning In major Crackdown
  2. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 13: NEET Re-Exam On June 23, PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit, Massive Blast In Nagpur Factory And More
  4. Govt Re-Appoints Ajit Doval As NSA, PK Mishra As Principal Secretary To PM
  5. Delhi's Summer Action Plan To control air pollution to come into effect from June 15: Gopal Rai
Entertainment News
  1. Khloe Kardashian Wants Sister Kendall Jenner To Go Wild With Sex And Tequila
  2. Miley Cyrus Is ‘Not Very Active' In Friendships With Other Entertainers
  3. 'Bigg Boss 16' Star Tina Datta Wows Fans In Indo-Western Outfit, Braided Half Updo & Bindi
  4. Cinema Must Tap India's Folklore & Fables For Compelling Stories, Says Mona Singh
  5. Mahir Pandhi, Anjali Tatrari, Puneet Issar Reflect On Their Journeys As 'Vanshaj' Completes A Year
Sports News
  1. Bangladesh Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Drizzle Amid Strong Winds; BAN Aims to Dominate NED
  2. Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon, To Prepare For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon
  4. Georgia At UEFA Euro 2024: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Says GEO Are Ready To 'Write A New Page Of History'
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: New York's Nassau County International Stadium, Home To Tense Matches, Set For Demolition
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. McDonald's Skips Grimace's Birthday Celebration In US Leaving Fans Disappointed: Where's The Iconic Shake In 2024?
  3. Modi Is On His Way To Italy For The G7 Outreach Summit
  4. Joey Chestnut Vs. Takeru Kobayashi: World Record Holders To Come Face-To-Face On Netflix’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
  5. Watch: Pakistani Lawmaker Praises India For Holding Fair Lok Sabha Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 45 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 24 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know