'Self-Delusional' Govt: Sonia Gandhi's Latest Jibe At Centre With Mentions Of Budget, Paper Leaks & More

While discussing the 2024 budget, paper leaks and other problems, Gandhi stated that it was "evident" that the BJP "learnt nothing from its decline in votes" during the Lok Sabha Elections.

Sonia Gandhi's Latest Jibe At Centre With Mentions Of Budget, Paper Leaks & More | Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has taken yet another jibe at the NDA government and labelled as a "self-delusional" one. While discussing the 2024 budget, paper leaks and other problems, Gandhi stated that it was "evident" that the BJP "learnt nothing from its decline in votes" during the Lok Sabha Elections.

Speaking at a Congress meeting on Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi accused the BJP-led NDA government of being "self-delusional". She added that the government has failed to "learn from their decline in the Lok Sabha polls."

"We must not become complacent and overconfident...I dare say that if we perform well, reflecting the trend that we witnessed in the Lok Sabha elections, national politics will undergo a transformation," she added.

Gandhi's statement comes ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year. She urged Congress party leaders to not become "overconfident" and to work as a united force.

Budget 2024, Paper Leaks And More In Latest Swipe At Centre

The senior Congress leader also criticised the government over the Union Budget for FY 2024-25, stating that the government has continued to ignore the demands of farmers and the youth while forming the budget.

"Pressing demands of farmers and youth in particular, have been totally ignored. Allocations in a number of vital sectors have not done justice to the tasks required to be fulfilled," stated Gandhi.

The veteran Congress leader also brought focus back to the recent paper leak controversies surrounding the NEET UG and UGC NET exams.

"Education has been amongst the worst casualties in the past years. Instead of taking the nation forward, the entire educational system is being shown up as flawed and manipulated. The exposure of how competitive examinations have been allowed has destroyed the faith of lakhs of youth and dealt their future a body blow, " stated Gandhi, adding that the autonomy of institutions such as NCERT, UGC, UPSC and more has been eroded by the Centre.

Gandhi also discussed the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and questioned the Centre's claims of normalcy returning to the region. The Congress leader also discussed the ongoing Manipur crisis and lack of action from the Centre.

