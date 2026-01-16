Sophie Turner Transforms Into Lara Croft For Prime Video's Tom Raider; First Look Out

Sophie Turner will star as the renowned archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft in Prime Video's new series Tom Raider.
Her first-look image was unveiled yesterday.
The production of Tom Raider is currently underway.
Tomb Raider is based on the popular Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of renowned archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft.
Sharing the first-look image of Turner, Prime Video wrote on social media, "Get your artifacts out. Lara's on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest (sic)."
Alongside Sophie Turner, the series also stars Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) is serving as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner of the upcoming show alongside Chad Hodge as co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken will join them as director and executive producer.
Tom Raider is executive produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, and Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. It has been co-executive produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin.
The release date of Tom Raider is yet to be announced.