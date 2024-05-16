Hollywood

Sophie Turner 'Hated' Being Referred To As One Of 'The Wives' During Her Marriage To Joe Jonas, Here's Why

Sophie Turner expressed frustration with the public's perception of herself and the wives of the other Jonas Brothers: Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Game of Thrones’ fame Sophie Turner has recently shared insights into her divorce from popular singer Joe Jonas and her bond with the Jonas family. In a candid cover story interview with British Vogue, the 28-year-old actress and mother of two discussed the beginnings of her marriage to her estranged husband. She also expressed frustration with the public’s perception of herself and the wives of the other Jonas Brothers.

Despite being warmly embraced by the prominent celebrity family, Turner admitted to feeling a lingering sense of unease. “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she said.

She went on to say, “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him [Joe] – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

Turner, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, frequently accompanied the Jonas Brothers to their concerts. They were affectionately referred to as the ‘J-sisters’ by many.

The Jonas Family: Priyanka, Nick, Sophie, Joe, Danielle, Kevin
The Jonas Family: Priyanka, Nick, Sophie, Joe, Danielle, Kevin Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sophie and Joe went their separate ways in September 2023. When they announced their separation, the actress faced criticism and was labelled as an irresponsible mother for partying and leaving her daughters, Willa (4), and Delphine (1), alone.

In the same interview, she described that time as ‘the worst few days of my life.’ She added, “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just had to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They got married in 2019 first in Las Vegas and then had another ceremony in France. In 2023, the singer filed for divorce, and since then, they’ve been engaged in a custody battle over their children. The actress asked the judge to reactive their divorce process this year.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas - Instagram
Sophie Turner Reacts To Getting Mom-Shamed During Her Divorce From Joe Jonas: It's Unfathomable, I Am Still In Shock

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  2. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  3. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  4. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
  5. 'Furiosa' Debuts In Cannes, Giving Anya Taylor-Joy A Megawatt Movie-Star Moment
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup