Sophie Turner 'Hated' Being Referred To As One Of 'The Wives' During Her Marriage To Joe Jonas, Here's Why

‘Game of Thrones’ fame Sophie Turner has recently shared insights into her divorce from popular singer Joe Jonas and her bond with the Jonas family. In a candid cover story interview with British Vogue, the 28-year-old actress and mother of two discussed the beginnings of her marriage to her estranged husband. She also expressed frustration with the public’s perception of herself and the wives of the other Jonas Brothers.
Despite being warmly embraced by the prominent celebrity family, Turner admitted to feeling a lingering sense of unease. “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she said.
She went on to say, “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him [Joe] – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”
Turner, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, frequently accompanied the Jonas Brothers to their concerts. They were affectionately referred to as the ‘J-sisters’ by many.
Sophie and Joe went their separate ways in September 2023. When they announced their separation, the actress faced criticism and was labelled as an irresponsible mother for partying and leaving her daughters, Willa (4), and Delphine (1), alone.
In the same interview, she described that time as ‘the worst few days of my life.’ She added, “It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just had to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’”
Sophie and Joe started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They got married in 2019 first in Las Vegas and then had another ceremony in France. In 2023, the singer filed for divorce, and since then, they’ve been engaged in a custody battle over their children. The actress asked the judge to reactive their divorce process this year.