Hollywood

Sophie Turner Reacts To Getting Mom-Shamed During Her Divorce From Joe Jonas: It's Unfathomable, I Am Still In Shock

Sophie Turner recently revealed how reports of her not being a good parent and a partier left her affected and in mom-guilt.

Instagram
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2023, fans were left in shock when actor-musician Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner after being married for four years. It was believed that they separated because of ‘irreconcilable differences’.

Now in a recent interview with British Vogue, the actress shared how she faced misogyny and was mom-shamed post their divorce. She mentioned that it was during the shoot of her upcoming TV series ‘Joan’ that reports of her not being a good parent and a partier started doing the rounds. Since her children were in the US, it gave her ‘mom guilt’ but she pushed through it. 

Sophie said, “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.”

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She further asserted that despite hardships, she’s grateful that she did it now instead of 10 years ago, when probably would have been judged harshly. Sophie revealed that how a picture of her from the wrap party of ‘Joan’ was to prove her partying ways

Sophie said, “I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock. If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support. I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded. Thank f**k for Gen Z.”

For those caught unaware, Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas. The actress then moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. The couple are parents to two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Goa's Shivaji Statues and Changing Iconography Reveal Deepening Faultline
  2. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna
  3. ED Can't Arrest Accused After Special Court Has Taken Cognisance Of Complaint: SC
  4. Mumbai: Traffic Advisory Issued For Modi's 'Jahir Sabha' At Shivaji Park On Friday | Check Roads To Avoid
  5. 'Friendship, Food, Incredible Gifts': US Envoy To India Eric Garcetti's One Year In Office | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Ed Sheeran Talks About Meeting 'Warm Human Being' Shah Rukh Khan And Jamming On Some Songs With Him
  2. Alaya F Opens Up About Her Parents' Divorce, Says Her Mom Pooja Bedi Attended Her Father's 'Second Marriage'
  3. Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's 1976 Film 'Manthan' Screening At Cannes 2024: A Symbolic Moment For Me
  4. Priyanka Chopra Is Back In LA, Says ‘Being Home Is Feeding My Soul’
  5. 'Furiosa' Debuts In Cannes, Giving Anya Taylor-Joy A Megawatt Movie-Star Moment
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  2. Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics
  3. Sunil Chhetri's Career Highlights: Five Unforgettable Moments Ahead Of His Retirement
  4. Italian Open: Sabalenka Beats Ostapenko, Collins Awaits In Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. Brazil Serie A Suspended For 2 Rounds Amid Flood Crisis In The South
World News
  1. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  2. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  3. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  4. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
  5. Putin Arrives In China As Russia Faces Western Isolation Over Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup