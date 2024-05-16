Sophie Turner Reacts To Getting Mom-Shamed During Her Divorce From Joe Jonas: It's Unfathomable, I Am Still In Shock

In 2023, fans were left in shock when actor-musician Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife and ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Sophie Turner after being married for four years. It was believed that they separated because of ‘irreconcilable differences’.
Now in a recent interview with British Vogue, the actress shared how she faced misogyny and was mom-shamed post their divorce. She mentioned that it was during the shoot of her upcoming TV series ‘Joan’ that reports of her not being a good parent and a partier started doing the rounds. Since her children were in the US, it gave her ‘mom guilt’ but she pushed through it.
Sophie said, “I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out…It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.”
She further asserted that despite hardships, she’s grateful that she did it now instead of 10 years ago, when probably would have been judged harshly. Sophie revealed that how a picture of her from the wrap party of ‘Joan’ was to prove her partying ways
Sophie said, “I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture. A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock. If something like this had happened to me 10 years ago I don’t think I would have had the same support. I just feel very lucky to be alive in a time when people are open-minded. Thank f**k for Gen Z.”
For those caught unaware, Sophie and Joe began dating in 2016. They got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in 2019 in Las Vegas. The actress then moved to New York City from England to live with Joe. The couple are parents to two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.