Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Divorce Back To Courts After Settlement Negotiations Fail

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were one of the happiest couples that we had seen in the celebrity world. Sadly, their fairytale romance also didn’t last long, and the two separated and filed for divorce a few months back. The two seem to have moved on in their personal lives as they have allegedly been linked with other people now. Joe Jonas has been clicked with Stormi Bree while Sophie Turner has been spotted with Perry Pearson.
Despite that, the two had decided to try to mediate things between them regarding property and child custody. But after weeks of negotiations, it seems nothing is working out on its own. The deadlock needs to be broken and that’s why Sophie Turner has taken this step now.
Advertisement
As per repots on TMZ, Sophie Turner has now gone ahead and requested the courts to get involved again. She has asked for the divorce proceedings to be reactivated so as to expedite the process. The settlement talks clearly seem to have failed. Reports allege that the main point of contention is the custody of the child, which is causing a dispute between the two parties. That hasn’t yet been resolved. The property matters were settled earlier itself in accordance with a pre-nuptial agreement between the two.
Reports say that Sophie Turner wants to relocate to England with her children. Now, that’s an idea Joe Jonas isn’t okay with. Sophie Turner had also reportedly accused Joe Jonas of unlawful retention of the children in USA. However, that was later withdrawn and she decided to resolve the custody battle privately.
Advertisement
For the unversed, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents to two daughters born in July 2020 and July 2022. Let’s wait and watch what the courts decide and in whose favour is the custody given.