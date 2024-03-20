Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Divorce Back To Courts After Settlement Negotiations Fail

As per repots on TMZ, Sophie Turner has now gone ahead and requested the courts to get involved again. She has asked for the divorce proceedings to be reactivated so as to expedite the process. The settlement talks clearly seem to have failed. Reports allege that the main point of contention is the custody of the child, which is causing a dispute between the two parties. That hasn’t yet been resolved. The property matters were settled earlier itself in accordance with a pre-nuptial agreement between the two.