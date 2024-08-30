Arpit Rana was then dismissed by Harsh Tyagi for 27 runs off 28 balls. With Vansh Bedi hitting the ball and finding boundaries from the other end, Purani Dilli 6 was still in the game. However, with run rate scaling, Vansh Bedi started taking risks but was dismissed for a brilliant 96 off 41 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Arnav Bugga contributed with 28 runs as Purani Dilli 6 could only manage 215/8 in their allotted overs.