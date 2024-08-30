Cricket

Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand

The explosive batting by Anuj and Sujal helped the East Delhi Riders post a mammoth total of 241/0 in their allotted 20 overs

Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh. Photo: Delhi Premier League
Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh combined to stitch the second-highest opening partnership in the history of T20 cricket as the duo took East Delhi Riders to 241 without loss in 20 overs, helping their team to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 26 runs in the ongoing Delhi Premier League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The Rawat-Singh duo started punishing Purani Dilli 6 bowlers right from the word go and brought up the century partnership in just 10.3 overs. Sujal smashed half-century in just 31 balls while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Rawat took 36 balls to reach the milestone.

The duo then absolutely smashed the opposition bowlers to all parts of the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They upped the ante further late in the innings as Purani Dilli 6 bowlers failed to make any inroads.

Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya. - Delhi Premier League
Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Anuj Rawat raced to his century in just 59 balls, while Sujal Singh also reached his century in 55 balls. The explosive batting by Anuj and Sujal helped the East Delhi Riders post a mammoth total of 241/0 in their allotted 20 overs. The 241-run partnership became the second-biggest in T20 history.

K Kadowaki-Flemingand L Yamamoto-Lake of Japan hold the record of highest opening partnership when they put up 258 runs against China in February 2024.

Chasing the target of 242, Purani Dilli 6 started poorly and lost first three wickets inside the powerplay. At the end of the powerplay, the team was 40/3. With wickets falling at regular intervals, Aprit Rana and Vansh Bedi had a 98-run partnership in 47 balls for the fourth wicket.

Arpit Rana was then dismissed by Harsh Tyagi for 27 runs off 28 balls. With Vansh Bedi hitting the ball and finding boundaries from the other end, Purani Dilli 6 was still in the game. However, with run rate scaling, Vansh Bedi started taking risks but was dismissed for a brilliant 96 off 41 balls. Towards the end of the innings, Arnav Bugga contributed with 28 runs as Purani Dilli 6 could only manage 215/8 in their allotted overs.

Brief Scores

East Delhi Riders beat Purani Dilli 6 by 26 runs

East Delhi Riders: 241/0 in 20 overs (Anuj Rawat 121 off 66 balls and Sujal Singh 108 off 57 balls)

Purani Dilli 6: 215/8 (Vansh Bedi 96 off 41 balls, Arnav Bugga 28 off 13 balls; Harsh Tyagi 3/34)

