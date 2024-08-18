Cricket

Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine

Dilli 6 star player Rishabh Pant could not shine as the Indian international could only score 35 runs but took 32 balls for his innings

Ayush Badoni-delhi-premier-league
Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya. Photo: Delhi Premier League
info_icon

Delhi Premier League was off to a high-scoring start as South Delhi Superstarz rode on half-centuries from skipper Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya to chase down 198 with three wickets in hand against Purani Dilli 6 in the opening encounter of the tournament at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

South Delhi Superstarz were off to a flier, collecting as many as 73 runs in the powerplay as Arya combined with opener Sartha Ray to put his team upfront in a high chase.

Ray was dismissed in the seventh over after he had already smashed 41 off just 28 balls. In the 12th over, Arya reached his fifty and skipper Badoni took Ankit Bhadana to the cleaners, hitting four consecutive sixes.

Arya was caught by Arpit Rana off Sharma in the following over after scoring 57 runs off 30 balls, including three fours and four sixes. Dhruv Singh (1 off 2) then fell cheaply to Prince Yadav, while Badoni reached his half-century off 25 balls in the 14th over, reducing the equation to 38 runs needed off 36 balls.

Sonam Bajwa at Delhi Premier League 2024 opening ceremony. - Delhi Premier League
Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, the momentum shifted dramatically as Purani Dilli 6 claimed four wickets in quick succession. Badoni (57 off 29) and Tejasvi (0 off 1) were dismissed in the 15th over, Kunwar Bidhuri (5 off 7) in the 17th over, and Sumit Mathur (9 off 10) fell in the 18th over, leaving South Delhi needing 13 runs off the last two overs.

However, Vision Panchal and Digvesh Rathi guided Superstarz to a victory with five balls still remaining.

Earlier, Arpit Rana's 59 off 41 and Vansh Bedi's 47 off 19 had helped Purani Dilli 6 put up 197/3 in 20 overs.

Dilli 6 star player Rishabh Pant could not shine as the Indian international could only score 35 runs but took 32 balls for his innings.

With Purani Dilli 6 at 129/3 after 15 overs, Vansh Bedi and Lalit Yadav upped the tempo as they struck a flurry of boundaries in the death overs, adding as many as 79 runs in 34 balls. Bedi’s quickfire 47* off 19 balls and Yadav’s 34* off 21 powered Purani Dilli 6 to an impressive total of 197/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores

South Delhi Superstarz beat Purani Dilli 6 won by 3 wickets

Purani Dilli 6 197/3 in 20 overs (Arpit Rana 59 off 41 balls, Vansh Bedi 47* off 19 balls, Ayush Badoni 1/27)

South Delhi Superstarz 198/7 in 19.1 overs (Ayush Badoni 57 off 29 balls, Priyansh Arya 57 off 30 balls, Shivam Sharma 2/38)

How to watch Delhi Premier League live?

All Delhi Premier League matches can be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 – 2

