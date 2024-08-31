Cricket

DPL T20: Records Tumble As South Delhi Superstarz Beat North Delhi Strikers To Enter SFs

Badoni’s score of 165 is now the third-highest individual score in T20 history. Together, Badoni and Arya's efforts propelled their team to a mammoth total, marking only the second instance in T20 cricket history where a team has scored more than 300 runs

Adani DPL T20 Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni 1
South Delhi Superstarz captain Ayush Badoni (R) and Priyansh Arya in DPL T20. Photo: DPL T20
South Delhi Superstarz stormed into the semi-finals of the Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 with a stunning 112-run victory over North Delhi Strikers, led by explosive centuries from Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The match, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, saw multiple T20 records shattered as the Superstarz set a daunting target of 309 runs, finishing with 308/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Choosing to bat first, South Delhi Superstarz faced an early setback when opener Sarthak Ray fell for 11 runs in the third over, caught by Yash Dabas off Siddhartha Solanki’s bowling.

However, the early wicket only set the stage for an extraordinary display of aggressive batting by Priyansh Arya and captain Ayush Badoni. Arya launched a blistering assault on the North Delhi bowlers, hitting six consecutive sixes in the 12th over and reaching his century in just 40 balls. He eventually scored 120 off 50 balls, including 10 fours and 10 sixes.

Adani DPL T20 Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya in the DPL T20. Photo: DPL T20
Badoni matched Arya’s aggression, racing to the fastest century of the tournament in just 39 balls. His devastating innings saw him smash 165 runs off 55 deliveries at an astonishing strike rate of 300, featuring 8 fours and a record-breaking 19 sixes, the most by an individual in a T20 match.

Badoni’s score of 165 is now the third-highest individual score in T20 history. Together, Badoni and Arya's efforts propelled their team to a mammoth total, marking only the second instance in T20 cricket history where a team has scored more than 300 runs.

Adani DPL T20 Ayush Badoni
Ayush Badoni batting in the DPL T20. Photo: DPL T20
The Superstarz innings also saw a new record for the most sixes by a team in a T20 match, with 31 sixes hit across their 20 overs. Siddhartha Solanki was the standout bowler for North Delhi Strikers, picking up three wickets for 52 runs.

In response, North Delhi Strikers managed 196/8, falling well short of the target. Captain Pranshu Vijayran led a lone fight with a valiant 62 off 32 balls, while Yajas Sharma and Vaibhav Rawal added 32 runs each. For the Superstarz, Raghav Singh was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 wickets for 34 runs.

Brief Scores:

South Delhi Superstarz: 308/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 165 off 55, Priyansh Arya 120 off 50, Siddhartha Solanki 3/52)

North Delhi Strikers: 196/8 in 20 overs (Pranshu Vijayran 62 off 32, Vaibhav Rawal 32 off 14, Raghav Singh 3/34 )

All Adani Delhi Premier League T20 matches will be streamed live on JioCinema for free and telecasted on Sports18 – 2

