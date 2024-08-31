DPL 2024: South Delhi's Priyansh Arya Slams Six Sixes In An Over, Emulates Yuvraj Singh - Watch

South Delhi Superstarz' Priyansh Arya emulated Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh when he slammed six sixes in an over in a game against North Delhi in the DPLT20 on Saturday, August 31. (More Cricket News)
Arya's six-hitting came against Manan Bhardwaj who showcased his brute force and ominous force to hit six maximums at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
Against Bhardwaj, Arya let out everything as the batter slammed 36 runs in six balls. His delivery saw him hit a six over long-off as Arya came dancing down the track.
The second six saw him bent down on one knew and launch it over deep mid-wicket.
The third he sent flying over long-on. The fourth one was smashed out of the stadium. The final two deliveries saw Arya register his name in history by hitting them over the boundary line, and joining the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh.