The South Delhi Superstarz needed 26 runs off 12 balls with Tejaswi Dahiya hitting boundaries regularly. Dahiya launched a big six off Simarjeet in the penultimate over but was dismissed two balls later. In the final over, Digvesh Rathi (21* off 16) hit a six and two fours, but South Delhi Superstarz finished short at 180/9 in 20 overs.