Cricket

Women's DPL T20 Final: Upasana Yadav's Ton Helps North Delhi Strikers Win Inaugural Title

Earlier, Upasana took centre stage and anchored the innings with a memorable hundred. She dealt in boundaries and brought up her half-century in 36 deliveries before scoring her century off 62 balls

North Delhi Strikers Upasana Yadav after hitting a ton in DPL T20 Womens final.
North Delhi Strikers' Upasana Yadav after hitting a ton in DPL T20 Women's final. Photo: Delhi Premier League
info_icon

Upasana Yadav was the highlight for North Delhi Strikers as they clinched the Women's Delhi Premier League trophy following a 10-run win over South Delhi Superstarz in the final in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Upasana thus became the first-ever centurion in the tournament's history, as her unbeaten 114 off 67 deliveries propelled the side to a commanding total of 179 for three.

North Delhi Strikers women celebrating in DPL Womens T20 Final.
North Delhi Strikers women celebrating in DPL Women's T20 Final. Photo: Delhi Premier League
info_icon

In reply, Tanisha Singh of the Superstarz scored 72 off 40, leading the charge before NDS bowlers restricted them to 169 for eight.

Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh. - Delhi Premier League
Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Having begun the chase on an aggressive note, they lost their openers, Chhavi Gupta (20 off 20) and Shweta Sehrawat (13 off 11), by the end of Powerplay, with 46 runs on the board.

As Riya Soni and Tanisha added 38 runs off 29 deliveries. Tanisha then steadied the ship with Nidhi Mahto besides also bringing up her half-century in 27 balls.

Earlier, Upasana took centre stage and anchored the innings with a memorable hundred. She dealt in boundaries and brought up her half-century in 36 deliveries before scoring her century off 62 balls.

Brief Scores:

North Delhi Strikers 179-3 in 20 overs (Upasana Yadav - 114 not out, Ayushi Soni - 31, Aarti Kumari - 2/34) defeated South Delhi Superstarz 169 -8 in 20 overs (Tanisha Singh - 72, Riya Soni - 23, Soni Yadav - 2/26) by 10 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran A Doubtful Starter, Suffers Ankle Injury In Practice
  2. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: ENG Take 63-Run Lead; Lose Two Wickets Early
  4. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open: 'Never Give Up On Your Dreams', Says Flushing Meadows Champion Aryna Sabalenka
  2. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  3. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  4. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  5. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lucknow Building Collapse: FIR Filed Against Owner, Three-Member Committee Formed | What Led To The Collapse
  2. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  3. Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
  4. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  5. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  2. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  3. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  4. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs